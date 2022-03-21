Shorter spring schedule means tough decisions for the Chicago Cubs

The buildup to the regular season is all about balance for the Chicago Cubs and their pitchers.

The shortened spring training slate means most starters will enter the season after pitching ideally five innings in their last Cactus League outing. That likely won’t be the case for all of the Cubs pitchers on a starter’s workload, which means challenging roster decisions over the next 2½ weeks.

The top three rotation spots are locked in with Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley. Barring an injury, the Cubs know they can count on those veterans to set the tone for the pitching staff.

Although Miley has not yet pitched in a game and isn’t expected to in the next couple of days, manager David Ross and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy didn’t sound overly concerned Sunday about the left-hander. Hottovy said Miley is being evaluated after every bullpen session — his next one is Monday — and his history of building up quickly for a season means the Cubs can take things slowly.

“It’s more about just checking the boxes for him, which is like, ‘I feel good, I’m healthy, I’m building up,’” Hottovy said. “He threw 15 pitches the other day and looked phenomenal, kind of like a midseason bullpen.”

Teams are waiting to learn whether rosters will be expanded to start the season because of the lockout-affected spring. Increasing them to, say, 28 players would help bullpen depth and the health of starters who might not be ramped up to where they typically are in camp.

The new collective bargaining agreement also limits a 26-man roster to a maximum of 13 pitchers. So the Cubs will be working through a lot of moving parts as they build the opening-day pitching staff.

The Cubs might want to take more pitchers who are capable of pitching multiple innings and use a piggyback setup to bridge from the starter to the back end of the bullpen.

“It may not compromise the guys we want, it just might compromise how much you want to use them early in the year,” Hottovy said. “If you have expanded rosters and you have a few extra pitchers then, yeah, that frees us up to do a lot more things. But if you don’t, then we’ve really got to be smart about how we piece it all together.”

The Cubs have seven pitchers competing for two spots in the rotation: left-handers Justin Steele, Drew Smyly and Daniel Norris and right-handers Robert Gsellman (non-roster invitee), Adrian Sampson (non-roster invitee), Keegan Thompson and Alec Mills.

The Cubs need Triple-A starter depth, too, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Steele and Thompson, who both have minor-league options, opened the year at Iowa. Smyly’s performance the last three years positions him well for the rotation, while Sampson and Mills showed the value of thriving in the swing roles they held on the Cubs staff in 2021.

Mills sounded prepared for however the Cubs want to use him, though he acknowledged a desire to start.

“Obviously I’ve done some things in the past I feel like have warranted me a chance of being a starter,” he said Sunday. “But it’s a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ business, so obviously I need to keep pitching well and keep showing them that I deserve to be a starter.”

Norris has started only one game since 2019 and has struggled in the bullpen with a 6.16 ERA in 56 appearances for the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

“Going to the bullpen, that was something I kind of had to learn on the fly, not as an excuse for the year I had,” Norris said Sunday. “But it was just something that I was constantly trying to figure out throughout the season, which is difficult. But if that’s where I end up this year, then I think I’ve made some necessary changes to be able to to feel comfortable with that.”

The Cubs will have a variety of options for the rotation and, by extension, the bullpen. The time crunch won’t make those decisions any easier.

