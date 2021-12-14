Roland Hemond, a decorated baseball executive who was the GM of the 1983 Chicago White Sox, dies at 92

Roland Hemond, a three-time winner of the Major League Baseball Executive of the Year Award — including twice with the Chicago White Sox — died Sunday night, the team confirmed Monday.

Hemond was 92.

His decorated baseball career included serving as general manager of the Sox (1970-85) and Baltimore Orioles (1988-95). He was also senior executive vice president of the Arizona Diamondbacks (1996-2000).

“The entire baseball world is saddened by the news of Roland Hemond’s passing after a long and incredibly impactful life,” Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Roland began his career in baseball in 1951, and there is not a person in this game over the past 70 years who has not benefited from his judgment, friendship, mentorship and his many creative ideas that forever changed the game of baseball on the field and in the front office. Baseball owes Roland an immense debt of gratitude and its heartfelt thanks.

“The highlight of his time as White Sox general manager certainly came in 1983 with the American League West division title, the city’s first championship since 1963. His champagne-soaked suit from that clinching game still is prominently displayed in our ballpark.”

Hemond returned to the Sox as an executive adviser (2001-07) and served as a special assistant to the president and CEO with the Diamondbacks (2007-20).

“Roland was my first general manager as a player, and then, years later, was the first person I called when I became general manager of the White Sox,” Sox Executive Vice President Ken Williams said in a statement. “He became my first hire when I asked him to come aboard as an adviser and counselor. Roland did that and more and was an invaluable adviser, confidant and friend as we captured the 2005 World Series.”

He was the second recipient of the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s board of directors in 2011. Hemond earned Executive of the Year honors with the Sox in 1972 and 1983.

The Sox listed him as director of player personnel, vice president, executive vice president and special assistant from 1970-85. He engineered the Dick Allen deal in 1971 that led to the Sox resurgence and he hired Tony La Russa as manager in 1979.

The 1972 team went 87-67, the franchise’s first winning record in five years. The 1983 “Winning Ugly” Sox won the AL West by 20 games.

“For years and years, he’s been the most beloved figure in the game,” La Russa said in a statement. “He treated everyone with kindness and respect, and they returned it.

“Roland was a very nice man, but he also had the ability to make tough decisions. People forget that he was the guiding force to convince Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn in the early days that acquiring Carlton Fisk would not only be a good baseball move but also would show fans and the baseball world that the White Sox were serious about winning.”

Hemond won his third Executive of the Year Award in 1989 with the Orioles after they made a 32½-game improvement from the previous season.

Rick Sutcliffe, who pitched for the Orioles in 1992-93, said his relationship with Hemond began when Sutcliffe was pitching in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor-league system in the 1970s and grew despite playing for the crosstown Chicago Cubs from 1984-91.

When he was a free agent after the 1991 season, Sutcliffe recalled sitting in a meeting with Hemond, Orioles President Larry Lucchino and manager Johnny Oates, who wanted the team to sign Sutcliffe.

“Larry Lucchino said, ‘We can’t afford him. We need a couple of pitchers,’” Sutcliffe said. “I looked at Roland Hemond and I said, ‘Roland, you know my history. You know in Chicago, there was a kid named (Greg) Maddux and a kid named (Jamie) Moyer and there were some other young guys I was able to help along the way, and if this (Ben) McDonald and (Mike) Mussina are as good as you guys say they are, we don’t need any more pitching. We’ll be fine.’

“Roland just kind of looked at Larry and was like, ‘Hey, this guy, he’s got a track record. He’s done it before. If you’re asking my opinion, he can do it again.’ I don’t know if my being at opening day at Camden Yards would have happened without Roland Hemond.”

Born on Oct. 26, 1929, Hemond began his career in professional baseball in 1951 in the front office of the Eastern League’s Hartford Chiefs, and he was with the Boston/Milwaukee Braves from 1952-60.

Hemond became the Los Angeles Angels scouting and farm director in 1961, and he remained there until joining the Sox in September 1970.

According to the Diamondbacks, he is considered the “architect” of the Arizona Fall League. And Minor League Baseball recognized him in 2001 as the “King of Baseball.”

“Roland Hemond was one of the most respected executives that our game has ever known,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Most importantly, he mentored countless people in our sport and found ways to make our game stronger. Roland Hemond was a great gentleman whose contributions to our national pastime will never be forgotten.”

Hemond helped found the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, which aided longtime scouts in need of support, and he was the president of the Association of Professional Ballplayers of America, which provided “financial assistance and college scholarships to current and former players, scouts and others connected with pro baseball,” according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Roland Hemond came to Cooperstown as the 2011 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner after a lifetime spent in baseball assembling championship teams and building treasured relationships,” Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

“With a perpetual twinkle in his eye, Roland had a love for the game that was fueled by a respect and admiration for all who played it. He worked tirelessly to help baseball family members in need and never wavered in his commitment to serve.”

Sutcliffe said Hemond’s legacy “will be lengthy.”

“There are thousands of people you could talk to about him and the help that he provided,” Sutcliffe said. “When you talk about people wanting to leave the game with more than what it had when you got there, all he did was continue to add to the game of baseball, to continue to accumulate friends. Have you heard anybody say anything but nice things about Roland Hemond? I haven’t.”

The Sox named a community award after Hemond in 2003.

“Joined by Tony La Russa, (longtime baseball executives) Dave Dombrowski, Walt Jocketty and Doug Melvin, I had the pleasure of seeing Roland just last month in Phoenix as he was enshrined in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame,” Reinsdorf said in his statement. “We shared a few words together, and we were able to thank him for all he had done for each of us, our careers, our teams and for baseball.

“Our thoughts go out today to his wonderful wife, Margo, their five children, his four grandchildren and all people in baseball who mourn losing him but celebrate knowing him and all he leaves behind.”

Baltimore Sun’s Edward Lee contributed.

