White Sox fans have high hopes for the team’s future

Regardless of Tuesday’s score and the season-ending loss, White Sox fans said they believe in what the team is building.

Roland Rodriguez, of Bourbonnais, likes the team’s direction and the players it has brought together to get to the playoffs two years in a row.

“This hurts. This will hurt for a long time but next year we know we’re going to come back,” Rodriguez said. “We know we’re going to be here consistently. We know, as an organization, as a fan base, this isn’t it. No matter what happens, this is not it.”

Rodriguez traveled to Oakland for last year’s playoff games, despite not being able to watch them live. This year, he went to Houston for the first two games, and met up with other White Sox fans he’s come to know through “White Sox Twitter.”

The energy at playoff games, both in Houston and at Guaranteed Rate Field, has been “euphoric, energetic, amazing, incredible,” Rodriguez said.

Freddie Pintor also followed the team to Houston for the first part of the series, though his reason for going was a little different than that of other fans.

Pintor has been a Sox fan since he was a boy, when his stepdad would take him to games. Thirty years later, Pintor is now a barber who keeps some of the White Sox players looking good.

He said his career has led him to become a close friend of Yoan Moncada, even going to Cuba in 2019 to meet Moncada’s family.

Besides Moncada, Pintor said he has given haircuts to Tim Anderson and Luis Robert and occasionally to other players. On June 6, he said, he shaved “Yerminator” into the side of Yermin Mercedes’ head. The haircut was featured on several media outlets and Pintor would hear people talking about it in the stands at later games.

Pintor was in Houston and gave some of the players a fresh cut before they took the field last week. Moncada gave Pintor tickets to the games, though Pintor had to pay for his own travel.

Pintor was with his uncle, stepdad and friends at Lot B early Tuesday, tailgating ahead of the fourth game of the series. Their group played yard games and listened to reggaeton music near a Chicago Fire Department ambulance that flew the Chicago flag, a combined Mexican and U.S. flag and a White Sox flag.

When Pintor opened Big League Barber Shop in 2008 in Hammond, he never thought he would be styling the hair of White Sox players.

The business name, and the baseball-like logo — a blue and white background with a white silhouette of Pintor cutting his grandfather’s hair — was inspired by his grandfather’s love for the White Sox.

In 2018, three years after his grandfather died, Pintor met Moncada, the third baseman and a new customer.

Pintor said being of Puerto Rican background and someone whose first language is Spanish has helped him connect with the players. Once he met Moncada, he realized players who come from places such as the Dominican Republic or Cuba don’t always have family in the United States.

Pintor has made it a point to always be there to support the players, and to show them fun activities, like paintballing.

Pintor drives a van he turned into a mobile barber shop to the player’s home when he cuts their hair.

He said the White Sox’s diversity is a reflection of the South Side with several Black and Latino star players represented on the roster.

Pintor prefers traveling to away games because he gets to spend more time with the players, but the energy and the crowd at home games is a lot of fun as well, Pintor said. He expects the team to keep on winning.

“We got a real young, good core and this is just the beginning honestly,” Pintor said. “Like, some of these pitchers are still developing and once they really have it, it’s gonna be something special.”

On Tuesday, toward the end of the game, Rodriguez stood behind right field, wearing a hat that said “AIM HIGH” and holding a beer in each hand. He’s worn the hat to every playoff game this year and calls it his motto for the team.

“Aim high, White Sox,” he said. “If we don’t do it this year, we’re gonna aim high next year.”

Corey Waller also has high hopes for the team’s next few years. He said the team needs to make a few tweaks to its lineup but expects the Sox to keep improving.

“The window is just now opening,” he said at the end of Tuesday’s game. “Assuming we stay healthy we should be back here at least for the next three or four years.”

