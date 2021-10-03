The Chicago White Sox will head to Houston for the first two games of their American League Division Series against the Astros, who clinched the No. 2 seed with a 10-4 home victory against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Central Division-champion White Sox are the No. 3 seed in the AL, while the Tampa Bay Rays, winners of the East, are the top seed. The Astros clinched the AL West on Thursday.

Games 1 and 2 of the Sox-Astros ALDS are Thursday and Friday at Minute Maid Park, with times to be announced. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, and Game 4, if necessary, would be Monday at Guaranteed Rate. If the series goes five games, it would wrap up Wednesday in Houston.

All White Sox-Astros games will be televised on FS1.

“You cannot predict any series in the postseason,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “Obviously we would have liked to have started at home. And they like playing in their place. But you get ready to play. If we were here, we’d have had to do the same thing we’ll have to do there: play as hard as we can and as good as we can. So it really doesn’t change anything, except the fans kind of inspire us.”

Four teams — the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays — are still alive for the two AL wild-card spots. The wild-card winners will play Tuesday to determine the No. 4 seed and a matchup against the Rays beginning Thursday.

The Sox went 2-5 against the Astros this season — they were swept in four games June 17-20 in Houston and won two of three at home in the first series after the All-Star break July 16-18.

