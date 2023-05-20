ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks took another step Friday in his comeback from cancer, throwing live batting practice, though it remains unclear when he will return to the bullpen.
Manager Pedro Grifol said Hendriks threw about 20 pitches and "felt good." But he also said several times there's still no timetable on a return and that the organization will determine the next step.
"I'm really not gonna get into this further," Grifol said. "I'm getting asked the same question over and over again. There's a process to this. We're gonna sit as a group and we're gonna take the next step together. That's it on it. That's it."
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Hendriks went from noticing lumps on his neck last summer to being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He announced last month he was in remission after having immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte two weeks ago and made six appearances with the minor league club before the White Sox opted to bring him back to Chicago this week.
The White Sox would obviously love to have the three-time All-Star at the back of their bullpen. Chicago was 16-29 entering Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
"It's Liam Hendriks, (relief) pitcher of the year," Grifol said. "He's our closer. Of course, we want him back as soon as possible. Of course, he uplifts our club. ... But we're not going to jump to make any decisions."
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the team's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 34-year-old Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.
Hendriks led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in his first year with Chicago. The right-hander was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team in 2022, but he felt drained toward the end of the year.
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks smiles as he talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks enters to start the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago. The White Sox won 4-2.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the team's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier to end the baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The White Sox won 9-6.
CAEAN COUTO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after he struck out Seattle Mariners pinch-hitter Adam Frazier for the final out of the ninth inning a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. The White Sox won 3-2.
TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks heads to the dugout after pitching to the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-3 in 11 innings.
JULIO CORTEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox won 3-2.
CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, right, congratulates relief pitcher Liam Hendriks after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Denver.
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, left, chats with relief pitcher Liam Hendriks as he warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Denver.
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League reliever Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, reacts on the mound during the eighth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
ABBIE PARR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison, right, is congratulated by relief pitcher Liam Hendriks after the White Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cleveland.
DAVID DERMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cleveland. The White Sox won 2-1.
DAVID DERMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after closing the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Baltimore.
JULIO CORTEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner to end a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts to a home run in a baseball game, July 11, 2021 in Baltimore.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks in a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 11, 2021 in Baltimore. The White Sox won 7-5.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, left, celebrates with catcher Seby Zavala after they defeated the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 18, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Milwaukee.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks reacts after recording a save during of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Milwaukee.
AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after striking out Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes a photo on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 in a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after the last out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Detroit.
CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after getting the final out in win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 7-6.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, left, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins after the White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out a batter In the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 11, 2021, in Baltimore.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' Joey Gallo during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks winds up during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
