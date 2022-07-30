Watch now: Buchberger proving himself with Peoria Chiefs

PEORIA – An undrafted free agent isn’t afforded a multitude of opportunities to impress in minor league baseball.

The Peoria Chiefs’ Jacob Buchberger is taking full advantage of his.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise,” said Buchberger, who signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in late June of 2020 after not being drafted. “There’s not too much pressure on me. I like playing with a chip on my shoulder anyway coming from a small town.”

Buchberger contributed a double to Peoria’s 4-2 Midwest League win over Fort Wayne on Friday at Dozer Park and leads the Chiefs with a .311 batting average.

“He’s a blue collar kid. He really gets after it and works hard,” Peoria manager Patrick Anderson said. “He’s a throwback. He doesn’t say much, and he gets his work in. He’s been busting his tail the whole year.”

Buchberger is a native of Montague, Michigan, who played at Division II Davenport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He batted .308 with three home runs and 34 RBIs at low Class A Palm Beach in 2021. After a promotion to Peoria, Buchberger struggled to a .163 average in 80 at-bats in his first stint with the Chiefs.

“Last year I was trying to do a little too much, pressing at the plate and swinging at bad pitches,” he said. “It was really nice to be able to come here and see some high A pitching before coming here full time this year.”

Buchberger has three homers, 32 RBIs, nine stolen bases and an impressive .393 on-base percentage.

“This year I felt more comfortable from the get go and confident in myself,” said Buchberger. “If you hit .300, you must be doing something right. I try to make good swing decisions and whatever happens, happens. The ball is in my court at this point.”

Buchberger received a temporary call up to Double A Springfield (Missouri) when top Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn were playing in the Futures Game. He blasted a home run in five at-bats before returning to Peoria.

“It was just a three-game stint. It was a fun experience. I’m happy it was me,” the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder said. “I had some guys up there from high A I was able to hang out with and talk to and see how Double A was."

Buchberger called his homer “icing on the cake.”

Anderson is trying to showcase Buchberger’s versatility to boost his chances of a continued march up the St. Louis organizational ladder.

“We’re bouncing him around at third base, first base, a little bit of left field. Lately he’s been at second base,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to maximize him so he has an opportunity to play in the big leagues. He’s a big boy and he can run. He has a lot of tools. Hopefully he’ll be able to put it together.”

Here are four other takeaways from an evening of minor league baseball witnessed by a crowd of 3,002.

Starting off well

Peoria starter Wilfredo Pereira (6-4) picked up the win with six scoreless innings.

“Pereira did a real good job. He had a pretty good two-pitch mix,” Anderson said. “He attacked the zone, made pitches when he was behind in the court and let our defense make plays behind him. Giving us six innings, that’s pretty important for every starter.’

Maintaining the lead

Chiefs reliever Gianluca Dalatri entered in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and none out. He escaped with only one run scoring by inducing a double play grounder before a strikeout ended the inning.

“We didn’t really care about the guy at third base or even second base,” said Anderson. “He was more worried about the hitter and making his pitches. He did a great job.”

Dalatri was charged with a ninth-inning run but finished for his fifth save.

Going deep

Peoria enjoyed a pair of home runs while improving to 40-54 overall and 12-16 in the second half.

Tyler Reichenborn blasted a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. Osvaldo Tovalin cracked a two-run shot to right field in the sixth for a 4-0 advantage.

Controlling Hassell

Peoria faced San Diego’s No. 1 prospect in center fielder Robert Hassell III, who is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Hassell singled and stole a base in the first inning. But the Chiefs retired him the next three times up, including a strikeout to end the game.