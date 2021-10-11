Tim Anderson again shining on big stage for White Sox

CHICAGO — Whether he's slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments.
Chicago's exuberant star did it again. And the White Sox kept their season going for at least another day.
Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series.
He has 16 hits in six career playoff games, the most by any major leaguer over a six-game postseason span. He is 16 for 29 in that stretch, with seven hits in this series after collecting nine in last year's wild-card loss to Oakland.
With the AL Central champions facing elimination, the All-Star came through again.
Anderson lined a leadoff single in the first inning against Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia and scored on Eloy Jiménez’s two-out base hit. With the game tied at 6, the White Sox scored three in the fourth. And, no surprise, Anderson had a hand in that.
He singled to shortstop Carlos Correa leading off against Yimi Garcia, moved to second on Luis Robert's hit and came around on Jose Abreu's base hit of Zack Greinke, putting Chicago on top 7-6. He added an RBI single during a three-run eighth, helping the White Sox bump their lead to 12-6.
That Anderson continues to come through in big spots is hardly a surprise. He delivered the ultimate Hollywood ending with his winning homer in the “Field of Dreams” game against the New York Yankees, one of the highlights of Chicago's run to its first AL Central championship since 2008.
With his theatrical bat flips and fun-loving attitude, Anderson just might be Chicago's most marketable star. At 28 years old, he has a batting title to his credit. And this year, he made his first All-Star team.
36 photos of the Bears win over the Raiders
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches the final field goal securing the win in the fourth quarter on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fans celebrate the win on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears defeated the Raiders, 20-9.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) celebrates his interception in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) makes a touchdown catch as Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) helps celebrate in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy following Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) touchdown catch n the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears defense puts the pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) who completes a pass to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears Jakeem Grant Sr. (17) returns the opening kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans during the National Anthem before kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Injured Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen watches warmups at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches warmups Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up Oct. 10, 2021. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) warm up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans watch warmups from field level suites at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leads the team out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) warms up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Brian Cassella
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field while warming up to face the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Bears fan Daniel Saguanpong, of Las Vegas, works the grill outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears fans watch their team warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears and Las Vegas Raiders fans find their seats before the game on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton warm up on Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brian Cassella
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Fans arrive to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a game between the Bears and Raiders on Oct. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
