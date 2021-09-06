Ryan Tepera: 'Heck of an addition' to Chicago White Sox bullpen

The momentum had swung the Toronto Blue Jays’ way after a five-run sixth inning Aug. 26 at Rogers Centre.

A seven-run lead trimmed to two, the Chicago White Sox called on Ryan Tepera for the seventh.

The reliever struck out Teoscar Hernández looking on four pitches, struck out Alejandro Kirk swinging on three pitches and got Santiago Espinal to pop out to first baseman Andrew Vaughn on the first pitch.

It was exactly what the Sox needed. Garrett Crochet and Craig Kimbrel followed with scoreless innings, and the Sox held on for a 10-7 victory.

“That’s the way baseball goes. You’ve got to shut down those innings, and that’s the key to winning games, honestly,” Tepera said last week. “A lot of times, it does fall back on your bullpen to do that.

“Obviously really happy with that outing. I threw eight pitches, two strikeouts. I had great command of the slider that day. It ended up working out.”

He was in a similar situation Saturday in Kansas City. The Sox saw a six-run lead sliced to two. Tepera entered with one out in the sixth and got a strikeout and groundout in the eventual 10-7 win.

Tepera has provided just what the Sox had hoped for when they acquired him in a trade from the Chicago Cubs on July 29.

The right-hander has a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances. He has allowed three runs on eight hits in 13⅓ innings with 19 strikeouts and four walks.

“He’s been very impressive,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said last week. “He’s a pitch maker, he’s got stuff, the ability to locate the wipeout slider, spot the fastball. I saw what he was doing for the Cubs, he was very effective there. He’s been a heck of an addition, an important one.”

Overall, Tepera has a 2.70 ERA in 60 appearances this season, including 43 with the Cubs.

He had a bumpy first appearance with the Sox, allowing a home run to the Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes in the eighth inning on July 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I might have even cracked a little smile. First batter I face, and he hits a home run to tie the game in the eighth inning. It’s something you don’t forget, an ironic situation. You have to hang with them and move on. That’s the best you can do as a reliever.

“First couple of outings were a little rough. New faces, new environment. It was a little different. Just get back in my groove and focus on what I do and pitch the way I need to pitch.”

He has done just that.

“He’s been a stalwart and extremely reliable,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said last week.

Tepera got a kick out of a recent stretch of games against his two former teams, the Blue Jays and Cubs. He pitched for the Blue Jays from 2015-19 before spending parts of two seasons with the Cubs (2020-21).

“It was different, man,” Tepera said. “First time back in Toronto, it was a lot different. Kind of weird in the visiting clubhouse. And seeing a lot of guys over there I hadn’t seen in a long time, got to talk to a couple guys.

“And playing the Cubs, it was different. But that’s part of baseball. The longer you play in this game, you face guys you’ve played with before. It’s fun to see that. Almost amps you up a little more.”

Tepera said he hasn’t changed a whole lot since coming over from the Cubs. He just wants to continue to contribute when called upon.

“At the end of the day, it’s my job to do what I do,” Tepera said. “I obviously talk to (pitching coach Ethan) Katz and (assistant pitching coach Curt) Hasler about what I’ve done and what I’m thinking. But at the end of the day, it’s my career and I’ve got to be on top of the key things that I have changed this year as far as mechanics and a little breathing technique that’s kind of fixed a couple of things.

“Coming over here, I’m just trying to keep my same routine and the success I had over there just carry over here.”

