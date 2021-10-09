Prove them wrong, Tony La Russa, and Sox fans will take it all back

Each Sunday before a White Sox home game, Chris Ramos and his pals address the South Side club’s most-pressing issues on YouTube while soaking in a hot tub in his brother’s Bridgeport backyard.

Their listener mailbag, perhaps surprisingly for a team in the postseason, contains few questions about White Sox manager Tony La Russa.

Only opinions.

Staunch, largely immovable opinions on the coaching legend whose 2020 hiring sharply divided Sox fans.

To some, La Russa is the key to taking the team deep into the playoffs. To others, the 77-year-old skipper is an uninspiring retread whose off-field controversies make him a detriment to the club.

“Whatever their initial perception was has remained the same throughout the season,” said Ramos, co-founder of the popular fan site From the 108. “There are plenty of reasons why you could say you were right, whether you think he’s bad at his job or good at his job.”

The playoffs, no doubt, will be the deciding factor for the majority of the South Side faithful. If La Russa wants to change hearts and minds — and there’s no indication he’s concerned about winning the affection of White Sox Twitter — he needs to make it past the current series, fans say. If they lose the division playoff against the Houston Astros, he’ll have done no better than his predecessor, Ricky Renteria.

A 9-4 loss in Game 2 of the division series Friday did little to bolster his cause. The team must win Sunday to avoid being swept by the Astros and eliminated from the playoffs.

“If he gets us to the American League championship, I’ll admit I was wrong,” Bridgeport native Jay Gonzalez said before Game 1, which the Sox lost 6-1. “But they made it this far last year, too, so how much credit does he deserve for the team’s performance? Prove me wrong, Tony, and I’ll take it back.”

Ramos — who goes by the nickname “Chorizy-E” on the 108 website and related social media accounts — believes the ambiguity of the American League manager’s role plays a part in the fandom’s largely unswayable opinions of La Russa. Without as many in-game moves as their National League counterparts, AL skippers make less obvious strategic decisions on which to judge their performance.

La Russa’s defenders point easily to his track record with the White Sox and the two other clubs he has managed. With the second-most wins of any manager in MLB history, La Russa has three World Series titles, six league championships and 12 division titles. Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, he led the still-beloved 1983 White Sox to the American League West title and was named AL Manager of the Year that season.

La Russa’s off-field controversies, however, soured some longtime fans’ attitudes since those glory days. A day before the White Sox announced his return, Arizona law enforcement charged him with driving under the influence in connection with a February 2020 traffic stop. It was his second known drunken driving arrest and one that didn’t become public until after the club revealed its surprise pick.

Police dashcam video released after La Russa pleaded guilty to reckless driving and expressed “deep” remorse about the incident showed him telling officers that he was “legitimate” and a “hall of famer.”

His previous opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem also made some White Sox fans bristle, wondering how he could lead a team filled with young players — including star shortstop Tim Anderson — who feel an obligation to confront social justice issues. La Russa, who criticized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick in 2016, has said his views evolved and he now applauds and supports players who speak out against injustice.

“All of us kind of thought it was a mixed bag,” Ramos said. “There’s definitely an incredible history that he has. There’s also off-field stuff that no one really likes. And then there’s the part where he hadn’t managed in 10 years. That was the biggest concern for me. The game has changed a lot since he last managed a club.”

Indeed, many have questioned how La Russa’s so-called old-school baseball mentality has meshed with his team since returning to the South Side more than 40 years after his initial hiring. The concerns only heightened after he chastised designated hitter Yermín Mercedes for breaking an “unwritten rule” of baseball by hitting a home run on a 3-0 pitch with an 11-run lead. After La Russa’s public smackdown, Mercedes’ teammates defended him to the media.

It was the kind of generational tension that Paul Zazzetti of Lemont feared when the Sox hired La Russa. He spent much of the regular season closely watching the manager’s interaction with players, looking for signs of strain that could send the team into a spiral. He said he found little to be alarmed about and a lot to bolster his faith.

It wasn’t until July 30, however, that Zazzetti actually believed he could relax. That night, La Russa charged onto the field and began jawing at Indians catcher Roberto Perez after Sox slugger Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch in the helmet. The Cleveland announcers, it should be noted, found La Russa’s behavior an affront to baseball’s long-held values.

“It was awesome,” Zazzetti said as he watched Game 1 at the Cork & Kerry pub just a few blocks from Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday. “Here you have this 76-year-old man running onto the field to defend his guy. He showed so much passion. It took me a while — and I still don’t agree with the off-diamond stuff — but I’ve warmed up to him.”

While many at the Armour Square bar insisted they haven’t changed their mind about La Russa’s hiring in the past year, a few acknowledged softening toward the manager during the season. It was the kind of breezy, magnanimous concession made easily over a cold beer on a warm October afternoon when the Sox are in the postseason.

“I’ll admit I was a little skeptical at first,” said Colleen Witting of Oak Forest, a longtime season ticket holder with fond memories of the 1983 team. “He’s a legend, of course, but I was worried that he was too old school for this team. But I think he’s done a fantastic job.”

Anthony Rodriguez of Franklin Park described himself as “lukewarm” about the hiring at first, citing many of the concerns voiced by White Sox fans over the past 12 months. He now endorses the hiring to the point where he thinks La Russa can take the team far into the playoffs.

And if they lose?

“We’re not going to lose,” he said. “And if we do, it won’t be La Russa’s fault.”

Heartening words for the veteran manager on the verge of being swept.

