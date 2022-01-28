Padres hire former Cardinals manager Shildt as consultant for player development

An organization looking to build on past momentum and some of its young, electric talent has turned to a former Cardinals lifer for insight on player development.

Mike Shildt, the Cardinals' manager the previous three full seasons before his sudden, jarring dismissal at the end of the 2021 season, has accepted a part-time role that will put him back on the field near his roots serving as a player development consultant with the San Diego Padres. The team introduced Shildt and his new role in the announcement of the player development staff for 2022.

Shildt is officially listed as an "on-field special assistant" in the Padres' baseball operations grid.

Shildt accepted a job working with Theo Epstein in the commissioner's office earlier this winter, and that will be his full-time role, his priority position, an official confirmed. Major League Baseball granted permission to take on the consulting position with the Padres.

Shildt, 53, interviewed for the Padres' manager position earlier this offseason. That job went to Bob Melvin, who left the Oakland Athletics to take over a team that features rising superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and aspired to unseat the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown. The Padres' pitching came undone in September and they faded from the playoff race and finished with a losing record (79-83).

The Padres had expressed interest in reviewing and upgrading areas of their development, including defense and fundamentals. The Cardinals excelled in those areas with Shildt as manager. No team had as many Defensive Runs Saved over the past three years as the Cardinals, and in 2021 the Cardinals became the first team to win five Gold Glove Awards.

The importance Shildt placed on those elements and baserunning stem from his rise through the Cardinals organization as a manager, teacher, and devotee of approaches that can be traced back to George Kissell.

Shildt took over as Cardinals interim manager in July 2018 and was hired for the role later that same season. Shildt received votes for the National League's Manager of the Year award in all four seasons he was manager, and the Cardinals reached the playoffs in all three full seasons with him at the helm. In 2020, the Cardinals lost to the Padres in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

There were at least two teams that explored bringing Shildt in as part of player development because of his success and his familiarity with the style of development the Cardinals have established in the minors.

At Major League Baseball, Shildt works in the department guided by Michael Hill, director of on-field operations. Epstein is part of the group considering and experimenting potential rule changes, and Shildt is expected to play a role in those discussions and offer a dugout viewpoint of potential ways to adjust on-field play for more action and entertainment.

Shildt's hiring as a consultant by the Padres completes an informal exchange of coaches by the two teams.

After promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to manager in late October as Shildt's replacement, the Cardinals wooed former leadoff hitter Skip Schumaker back to St. Louis as Marmol's bench coach. Schumaker had been a coach with the Padres since 2018, and he spent recent seasons as associate manager.

The Padres' other special assistants named in Wednesday's release include former Cardinals cleanup hitter Allen Craig, former Mizzou standout Ian Kinsler, SIU alum Steve Finley, who was accepted to chiropractic school in St. Louis, and Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman.

