New food at White Sox games: Churro milkshake, Rainbow Cone and smoked chicken wings

CHICAGO - Though it looked like the lockout might threaten to mangle the season before it ever started, Major League Baseball’s opening day is almost here. That allows us to focus on more important issues, such as whether either Chicago team will make the postseason and what we are going to eat while watching.

While the Cubs have their opening day game at Wrigley Field, the White Sox are starting the season in Detroit. But that didn’t stop us from getting a sneak peek at what’s new at Guaranteed Rate. Here’s what new food to look for during the season home opener, when the White Sox play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

As you’d expect from a menu created to feed baseball fans, the food skews meaty and cheesy. We’re most excited about the smoked wings, which will be available near sections 101 and 529. The enormous dry-rubbed wings are smoked over hickory hardwood for two hours and served with a tangy barbecue sauce. Juicy, smoky, spicy and a touch sweet — they are ideal ballgame grub.

Also look out for pretzel-wrapped bratwurst at all classic stands. Each order features a quarter-pound bratwurst encased in pretzel dough and sprinkled with sea salt. We’re also happy to see a Chicago ice cream legend making an appearance. Rainbow Cone has been serving the Beverly community since 1926, and now you can get its distinctive five-flavored ice cream cones near sections 158 and 526.

A few favorites from past years are also making a comeback. That includes The Heater, a jalapeno-cheddar sausage topped with sriracha mayonnaise (available at Brat Portables). Also look out for plump Froman’s cheddar pierogi (section 126).

As you’d expect, those with box seats get a slightly more ambitious menu offerings from Levy Restaurants. Fans catching the game in a suite will be able to score beer cheese burger sliders, where a tiny burger is drenched in an IPA beer cheese, and topped with sauteed onions and pickles. At the recently renamed Vizzy View Bar, look out for Blue Moon brats, simmered in Blue Moon beer and served with a burnt orange mustard and caramelized onions.

It’s not all savory, though. Grab a seat at the Stadium Club Bar and you can score a cinnamon churro milkshake, so you can dip the crispy fried dough into the creamy milkshake.

As noted last week, Molson Coors is now the official beer sponsor at Guaranteed Rate, taking over for Anheuser-Busch. But it won’t just be Miller Lite all the time. You’ll be able to find 75 craft beers from 46 breweries. That includes some beloved local favorites, such as Sketchbook Brewing, Spiteful Brewing, Hopewell Brewing and Pipeworks Brewing.

The preview event took place in the Wintrust Scout Lounge, a 6,500 square-foot space that was renovated during the offseason. Access to the lounge is available for ticket holders in the Wintrust Scout Seats behind home plate.

