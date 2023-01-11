Woodford, Herrera, Winn to appear at Bloomington stop on Cardinal Caravan

BLOOMINGTON — The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will appear at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington on Saturday.

The public portion of the event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Current Cardinals Jake Woodford, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn are scheduled to appear along with broadcaster Polo Ascencio and former players Bernard Gilkey and Bo Hart.

Woodford is a right-handed pitcher who posted a 4-0 record and a 2.23 ERA for St. Louis in 2022. He pitched in 27 games and started one.

A catcher, Herrera is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the St. Louis farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Herrera received 18 major league at-bats last season and spent most of his year at Triple A Memphis where he batted .268 with six home runs and 34 RBIs.

Winn is MLB Pipeline's No. 2 Cardinals prospect who is considered St. Louis' shortstop of the future.

Starting last season at Class A Peoria, Winn batted a combined .283 with 12 home runs, 63 RBIs and 43 stolen bases at Peoria and Class AA Springfield, Mo.

Winn is the MLB Pipeline's No. 51 prospect in all of the minor leagues.

