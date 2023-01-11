 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Woodford, Herrera, Winn to appear at Bloomington stop on Cardinal Caravan

  • 0
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jake Woodford pitches during a game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in June of 2022.

BLOOMINGTON — The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will appear at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington on Saturday.

The public portion of the event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Current Cardinals Jake Woodford, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn are scheduled to appear along with broadcaster Polo Ascencio and former players Bernard Gilkey and Bo Hart.

Woodford is a right-handed pitcher who posted a 4-0 record and a 2.23 ERA for St. Louis in 2022. He pitched in 27 games and started one.

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (47) walks back to the plate during a June 2022 game at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Cubs.

A catcher, Herrera is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the St. Louis farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Herrera received 18 major league at-bats last season and spent most of his year at Triple A Memphis where he batted .268 with six home runs and 34 RBIs.

Walker and Winn

Springfield’s Jordan Walker (left) and Masyn Winn are two of the Cardinals' top prospects.

Winn is MLB Pipeline's No. 2 Cardinals prospect who is considered St. Louis' shortstop of the future.

Starting last season at Class A Peoria, Winn batted a combined .283 with 12 home runs, 63 RBIs and 43 stolen bases at Peoria and Class AA Springfield, Mo.

Winn is the MLB Pipeline's No. 51 prospect in all of the minor leagues.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News