Masyn Winn working his way to St. Louis and the major leagues

BLOOMINGTON – Masyn Winn can’t help but dream about a major league baseball career with friend Jordan Walker in the same lineup.

And St. Louis Cardinals fans are dreaming right along with them as the team’s top two minor league prospects progress toward the big leagues.

“We talk about the future a lot. We want to win some championships here,” Winn said Saturday as the Cardinal Caravan made an appearance at the DoubleTree Hotel. “Every game we get to play together it’s a lot of fun. There’s never any pressure or any stress.”

A shortstop with a plus-plus arm, Winn is the No. 52 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. Walker is a third baseman turned outfielder who ranks No. 6.

“Playing with him is something even I haven’t gotten used to, and I’ve played with him probably the most of anybody,” said Winn. “He’s going to surprise you every day. I think the Cardinals are going to have something to watch for years to come. He’s going to be special.”

The 20-year old Winn started last season at Class A Peoria and earned a promotion by batting .349 in 129 at-bats.

“That was my first time getting to play in the cold,” said the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder. “That’s something I’ve got to get used to because I know it’s going to come in St. Louis.”

At Class AA Springfield, Missouri, Winn hit .258 in 345 at-bats. His combined stats read 12 home runs, 63 RBIs and 43 stolen bases.

“Once I got up there for sure there was a play level difference. But the maturity level was probably the biggest thing,” he said. “I think I did decent enough.

"I wish I could have hit a little better. But I’m really happy how I played defense. They wanted a lockdown guy at shortstop, and I was able to do that.”

Winn could start the upcoming season back in Springfield or get his first taste of Triple A.

“I wish I could get in the minds of Mo and all them but I can’t,” Winn said of Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. “I’ve just got to play baseball until they say I’m ready (for the majors).

"I’ve got to gain some weight, and I think I can get a little better on the offensive side. I want to show them I’ve improved, and I’m looking to improve every year. I think that will do it for me.”

Winn has thrown 98 mph off the mound but is content leaving pitching behind.

“I think it’s probably the best case scenario,” he said. “I love it but I’m trying to play every single day at shortstop. It’s hard to do that and hop on the mound. My personality is I've got to be on the field every day so shortstop is perfect.”

Winn still shows off the cannon from shortstop. He uncorked a 100.5 mph toss in the Futures Game.

“I planned on letting one go for a week or so,” said Winn. “I definitely tried to put a little extra behind that one.”

Woodford ready when called

Jake Woodford split his time between Memphis and St. Louis last season and was effective in the majors with a 4-0 record and 2.23 ERA in 48⅓ innings.

“I feel like I made some strides last year. I’ll try to continue to build off that,” said the right-hander. “Yeah, I like starting. That’s something I did coming up through the minor leagues. That’s definitely the goal, but for the time being it’s whatever role they need.”

Woodford made one start in 27 appearances for the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old relished being in the big league clubhouse as St. Louis veterans Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright made history.

“It was an incredible experience,” he said. “Seeing Albert hit 700 and go off at the end. And getting to be around for Yadi’s final year was absolutely incredible. It was a pretty surreal experience."

According to Woodford, Wainwright is an invaluable asset for a young pitcher.

“He’s been great. He’s always lending a hand and has great advice,” said Woodford. “He’s been around so long and is such an accomplished player. It’s hugely beneficial having him around for sure.”

Herrera bides his time

Catcher Ivan Herrera received 18 major-league at-bats last season while fulfilling a goal to play with Molina.

“I remember being a kid and dreaming about being in the big leagues with Yadi and I was there,” he said. “To be able to accomplish my dream was really special for me. It’s something you cannot describe.”

Herrera spent the 2022 season at Memphis where he batted .268 with six homers and 34 RBIs. He is expected to battle Andrew Knizner for the No. 2 catcher spot behind free agent acquisition Willson Contreras.

“It’s something where you’ve got to keep working and try to find a way to stay on the big league team,” said the 22-year-old Herrera. “Contreras has been doing that for a long time. Respect to him. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

