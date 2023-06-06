A long layoff and serious shoulder injury can create uncertainty in which version of a pitcher comes back, even with Kyle Hendricks’ pedigree.

The Chicago Cubs’ inconsistencies over the last five weeks continued in a four-game series split against the San Diego Padres, getting shut out twice, including Monday’s 5-0 loss. Hendricks, though, pitched well in his third start back. He went six innings and allowed four runs with most of the damage coming in a three-run second when he lost his rhythm.

“It looked like vintage Kyle to me,” manager David Ross said.

Ross was forced to watch most of the game from the clubhouse after getting tossed one out into the second inning. He stormed out of the visitors dugout at Petco Park moments after his ejection when Hendricks fell behind 2-0 to Padres catcher Gary Sánchez.

A fuming Ross directed his frustration about an inconsistent strike zone to plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, who handed him his second ejection of the season. Sánchez connected for a two-run homer three pitches later.

“I just thought our guys were grinding some really good at-bats early on the first two innings,” Ross said. “That guy (Blake Snell) has got a high walk rate to righties and there were some balls that weren’t strikes called strikes on the outer edge. I just wanted to try to voice that a little bit and probably got a little too aggressive with it.”

Hendricks could have benefited from those same strike calls Snell received early. However, he downplayed the differing strike zones.

“You don’t worry about it,” Hendricks said. “You’re just trying to make your pitches and you’re trying to get bad contact anyway and get outs, so I’m looking for swings. It was unfortunate Rossy had to go out there. I think that was more protecting our hitters.”

Hendricks gestured toward Cuzzi after his 1-0 pitch to Sánchez because he didn’t see whether Cuzzi called a ball or strike.

“It was definitely a ball — it was in — so I went back to Ross,” Hendricks said, “but he said he wasn’t reacting to me at all, it was off our hitters. I’ve just got to keep making my pitches.”

Hendricks didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in the loss. It was his first time working with rookie catcher Miguel Amaya in a big-league game after they teamed up at Triple-A Iowa for two of Hendricks’ five rehab starts. He complimented Amaya’s work behind the plate, crediting the rookie’s presence.

Hendricks received three pitch-clock violations, which he attributed to losing his rhythm on the mound.

“When things speed up and you’ve got a lot going on, guys on base, really got to simplify things and just have some things you can go to,” Hendricks said. “So that’s an adjustment we’ll make between starts, but it’s been getting easier and easier for sure.”

Even with the one-inning hiccup, Hendricks gave the Cubs the type of start they needed. He kept them in the game and looked stronger as the outing progressed. It’s an encouraging outcome given the unknowns that surrounded his return and which version the Cubs would see.

“I feel really good to be honest,” Hendricks said. “Body physically feels great, shoulder feels great. And I feel like life’s on it. Everything’s coming out like I want. A lot of soft contact, just a couple of pitches over the middle there when I got out of the rhythm.

“But other than that, really executed everything from there on out. I can definitely roll with that and I feel like I’m in a great spot.”

PHOTOS: Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs