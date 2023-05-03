The old sports adage that "nobody feels sorry for you" rings especially true for the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

They haven't suffered a losing season since 2007. They have reached postseason play 16 times since 2000.

While each of their peer franchises in the National League Central have suffered multi-year failure — sometimes by design, with tank-and-rebuild strategies — the Cardinals stayed in the playoff chase year after year after year.

They remained one of the reliable brand names in Our National Pastime while aggravating fans elsewhere.

Pundits have complained about the franchise's smug management and its entitled followers in "Baseball Heaven." Members of the analytics community have bemoaned the team's "Devil Magic" as the team outperformed its predictive metrics again and again.

But there is no magic this season.

They sit in the division cellar with a 10-20 mark. They appeared bereft of life again Tuesday night during their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Steven Matz set the tone for defeat by suffering his inevitable bad inning right off the bat. How inevitable was this? One of the press box wags saw it coming from a mile away and called Taylor Ward's three-run homer seconds before it sailed over the left field wall.

Andrew Knizner's RBI groundout produced the only Cardinals run. The team's best chance to rally died on a Nolan Arenado double-play grounder.

And they get to face Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani Wednesday night. Oh boy.

The pitiable Cardinals aren't getting much pity around the sport. For instance, the Deadspin website. which has long demonstrated Cardinals animus, is reveling in the team's suffering.

Writing for that site, Sam Fels raised many valid points, including some specifics about the substandard Cardinals pitching:

What has landed ALL THAT IS RIGHT WITH BASEBALL into the port-a-john runoff? Well, other than that being the natural habitat for anyone from St. Louis, the main fact is that the Cardinals can't get anyone out. They're 20th in starters' ERA and FIP, and that's with Jordan Montgomery saving their (backside) every fifth day with a sub-4.00 ERA and a sub-3.00 FIP.

Miles Mikolas has been utter gasoline, losing a little off what was already an unimpressive fastball which has allowed hitters to tee off to the tune of a .400 batting average on it and a .667 slugging. His sinker hasn't been any better, and for the most part, it's stayed high and on the inside portion of the plate this season, which means it might as well be wearing a giant sign saying, "Kick me!" as it heads to the plate.

The Cards thought they were pretty clever signing Steven Matz last year, figuring he could find himself in the warm hug of creepy Cardinals fans rather than the heathen shove of Queens. Half the contact he's given up this year has been loud, and he's lost a full MPH off his sinker that's his primary pitch. He also can't find the plate with a team of hounds and a helicopter, with a walk rate of 11 percent. Matz is 31 now and has been a good starter in two of his six full seasons. The promise of his fresh face eight years ago with the Mets has long gone yellow and green with mold.

There was much more detailed criticism in that piece, of course, because there is much more wrong with this team.

But, hey, Masyn Winn is heating up at Memphis and there's always next year . . .

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: "It is certainly scary to see that big number 10 in the 'games back' column, particularly when there are three teams in between the Cardinals and the first-place Pirates.

But if you have to be 10 games back, it's much better to be 10 games back on May 1 rather than Sept. 1. The season is long by design, you know. This has been the Cardinals' worst month since May 2019, when they went 9-18, and the reason you don't remember that month is not just because a lot has happened in everyone's lives since May 2019: It's also because the Cardinals won 91 games that year and reached the NLCS.

The Cardinals' schedule has been punishing so far, with series against the Blue Jays, Braves, Mariners, Brewers, D-backs, Dodgers and those dominant Pirates (they've actually given the Pirates more than a fifth of their losses), and that West Coast trip on which they just went 2-8 was their longest in more than two decades. This month, they get the Tigers, Cubs, Red Sox, Reds and Royals. If they're going to get back on track, May's the time."

