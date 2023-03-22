The Chicago Cubs aren’t officially announcing their opening-day starter yet, but all signs point to Marcus Stroman getting the ball.

Major League Baseball plans to release all of the opening-day starters later this week. Stroman is in line to start March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Stroman said Tuesday it would be huge to receive that honor, though he told manager David Ross that if he wants someone else to get that start, he would understand because Stroman is taking a big-picture approach.

“I’m not somebody who needs the opening-day start ... I’m trying to make 33, 34 starts and that’s the goal,” Stroman said. “But to feel that energy at Wrigley, that’s why you work so hard for those moments and I feel like I’d be the perfect one to go out there and pitch opening day.”

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, meanwhile, felt he got better as his start went on against the Brewers on Tuesday in Phoenix. Giolito allowed two runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in 4⅓ innings in the 6-5 victory.

“During the season I’d be pitching into the seventh inning there,” Giolito said.

Romy Gonzalez and Gavin Sheets hit solo homers. Adam Haseley, who has a .467 average this spring, hit a two-run homer.

Experience everything Stroman thought it would be

Stroman waited six years to wear Puerto Rico’s name across his chest in the World Baseball Classic.

With his Puerto Rican mom in the stands, Stroman became emotional before his pool-play start against Nicaragua at the meaning of the moment. He returned to Cubs camp Tuesday with a deep appreciation for his WBC experience.

In two starts for Puerto Rico, including its elimination-game loss to Mexico, Stroman allowed three runs and seven hits in nine innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

“My mom’s my rock, she’s my best friend,” Stroman said Tuesday. “To go out there and represent her means the world to me.

“I’ll play in every World Baseball Classic there is until I can’t walk anymore. That passion is something that’s unmatched and that energy, I love it. I love everything about it.”

Stroman described it as a “super emotional moment” when Puerto Rico teammate Edwin Díaz went down with a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his right knee last week during the team’s celebration of its win over the Dominican Republic.

While there was an outcry from a faction of baseball fans on social media calling for the elimination of the WBC because of the New York Mets closer’s injury, Stroman believes the importance of the tournament for players goes beyond a freak accident.

“You can ask any of those guys, they will tell you they’d rather play in those games than the World Series,” Stroman said. “Putting your country across your chest and playing for your family and your culture, there’s nothing that competes against it. I guarantee you even Edwin would say that.

“They want to be in that moment each and every time playing for their country, regardless of what month it is in.”

Stroman would like to see MLB play more international games, such as in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, to continue growing the game.

“There needs to be a way to put our personalities and players on display much better,” Stroman said. “You’re now seeing from the World Baseball Classic how much viewership we can truly have as a sport. So there’s a lot of work to be done in MLB.”

Hamilton a positive presence in Sox clubhouse

White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton laughed when asked if he ever had placed down a walk-off bunt.

“Never,” he told the Tribune last week.

That happened March 14 when he successfully bunted with runners on first and second in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch.

Hamilton’s speed came into play as the throw to first was rushed and wide of the bag, allowing Victor Reyes to score from second for a 5-4 victory.

“(Manager) Pedro (Grifol) is one of those guys, he wants to win and make sure you do those little things like that,” Hamilton said. “I knew I had to get the bunt down and it ended up working out for us.”

Hamilton, 32, is back with the Sox as a non-roster invitee. The veteran outfielder, known for his baserunning (324 career steals) and defense, is competing for a roster spot and has three stolen bases this spring.

Grifol recently called Hamilton an “elite defensive replacement.”

Hamilton spent the 2021 season with the Sox. His positive presence in the clubhouse is noticeable.

“I played with these guys for one year and I felt we became a real good family,” Hamilton said. “My job is to always make sure the guys are ready to go and happy. I’m so happy they gave me the chance to be back. These guys are a bunch of winners and that’s what I want to be a part of.”

