Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he is cancer-free in an Instagram post Thursday.
“It’s official. I’m cancer free,” Hendriks wrote.
Hendriks began treatment in January for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Before the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants, he announced in a recorded message on the video board he was beginning his last round of chemotherapy.
A couple of days later, Hendriks thanked family, friends and fans in an Instagram post that included a video of the Sox closer ringing the bell.
On Friday, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Hendriks: “You get caught up in the competitiveness, you get caught up in the slow start or injuries, you can always find something to be a little frustrated and disappointed about this game if you let it, but with Liam, he’s helped all of us sort of take a broader view about what’s important on a day-to-day basis.
“And at the same time, we’ve seen him not lose an ounce of his competitiveness, whether it’s been a battle against cancer or his battle to get back to his previous form and rejoin us. I think he’s been able to provide us all with a healthy dose of perspective as well as a lot of inspiration. Looking forward to having him back.”
Photos: Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Closer Liam Hendriks watches from the dugout after the Chicago White Sox lost the second game of their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Oct. 8, 2021, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.