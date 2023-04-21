ASSOCIATED PRESS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chicago manager Pedro Grifol welcomed the news that White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
"We've all prayed and prayed and prayed for his recovery," Grifol said before the White Sox played Friday night at the Tampa Bay Rays. "What lifts my spirit is the fact he's cancer-free. It has nothing to do with baseball. That was the most important thing for me, for us, for this organization, for every single fan. We're all here, opened arms, waiting for him to get here whenever he's ready."
Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago. Hendriks said Thursday he is cancer-free.
A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021 after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.
"Now, it's just, whenever he's ready, he's ready." Grifol said. "He's a bulldog. There's a plan in place. This will be the start of his spring training. Through this process, he's kept throwing. I've actually seen, probably, four or five of those sessions in spring training. His velocity maybe wasn't exactly where he wanted it, but his effort, his arm, the way of work, just his competitiveness, all that was there,"
Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.
