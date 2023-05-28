Gift this article
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez singled and scored on May 5 against the Cincinnati Reds. It was his eighth straight game with a hit.
The next day, the Chicago White Sox outfielder/designated hitter was in the hospital as he underwent an appendectomy.
Jiménez returned Sunday as the Sox concluded their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Jiménez made remarkable progress in a short amount of time.
“He had his mind right,” Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday. “His mind was good. He wanted to come back and be a part of this. We want him to be a part of this.
“He was pushing, we were pushing. He’s done a great job with his rehab, not only physically but mentally.”
Jiménez is slashing .258/.321/.423 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 25 games. He is 14-for-33 (.424) with two home runs, eight RBIs, six runs and a 1.109 OPS during the eight-game hitting streak. He played in three games for Double-A Birmingham during a rehab assignment.
In Sunday’s corresponding move, the Sox optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
