Meghan Montemurro
Chicago Tribune
In many ways, Nick Burdi’s first appearance with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night meant more to the reliever than his big-league debut.
“This one was definitely earned,” a smiling Burdi said before the Cubs’ 7-6 loss in the series finale Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.
When Burdi reached the majors in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates — appearing in two games as a September call-up — the Downers Grove South alumnus knew the promotion was coming, though the timing was a little uncertain.
Burdi, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2014 out of Louisville, had been picked in the Rule 5 draft by the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2017 and traded to the Pirates. He missed most of 2018 recovering from his first Tommy John surgery but returned before the season ended.
“This one to me was a lot more personal,” Burdi said of Tuesday’s outing, “and it felt like this one was my real debut, if that makes sense.”
He pitched the seventh inning of a 7-3 loss to the Astros, marking his first big-league appearance since Aug. 3, 2020. He allowed two hits and two runs, walked one and struck out one.
Since his last big-league outing, Burdi, 30, missed the 2021 season after his second Tommy John surgery and then was sidelined in 2022 when he needed to have built-up scar tissue surgically removed.
The Cubs selected Burdi in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft in December. His performance at Triple-A Iowa earned him a promotion when the bullpen needed reinforcement because of heavy usage and a right forearm strain for Brad Boxberger, who will return to Chicago for further evaluation.
“A lot of it was just getting ahead, really working the four-seam (fastball) and slider and just kind of attacking guys,” Burdi said. “Just getting sharper in the zone is going to be a big difference here. But just continue to attack guys and do what I did in Iowa, and that’s playing to my strength.”
When Burdi was younger, he would throw as hard as he could to try to land a strike. He has learned to build up the velocity in an outing, something he harnessed in Tuesday’s appearance.
He wants to get a 94-95 mph pitch over for a strike, and once he feels comfortable, he ramps up around triple digits. It plays into his focus of getting ahead in the count.
“It‘s just having that maturity of being like, hey, I need to get in the zone, and then once we’re in the zone, we can bring our best stuff,” Burdi said. “Attacking guys, we’ve seen really good results from it. These guys are really good up here, facing the World Series defending champions. So you start to get a little sharper in the zone and then really start to dominate.”
Burdi is among a handful of relievers who could have an impact on the Cubs bullpen over the course of the season. Right-handers Cam Sanders, Tyler Duffey, Riley Thompson, Manny Rodríguez and Vinny Nittoli and left-hander Bailey Horn are part of the relief depth in Iowa.
“You have another big-league bullpen sitting down there,” Burdi said. “I was fortunate enough to get the call, but those guys are coming.”
PHOTOS: Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
AP
Banners outside Wrigley Field on Oct. 2, 2017.
NANCY STONE, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
The general view of the football field at Wrigley Field on Nov. 10, 2021.
Jose M. Osorio
Wrigley Field in Chicago is seen in 2020.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian flags are seen outside Wrigley Field as fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the grounds crew prepares home plate before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers players stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before the Cubs home-opener baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is the view seen by the six-man crew working inside the Chicago Cubs' scoreboard at Wrigley Field, Sept. 29, Sept. 29, 1984. The scoreboard built in 1937 is illuminated by the sun rather than electronic bulbs. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
Mark Elias
FILE - In this April 12, 2013 file photo, Ben Martin, from St. Louis, has his picture taken by friend Stephanie Martin before a baseball game and Cubs' home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The famed marquee, scoreboard and ivy were not original parts of the ballpark. The marquee went up in 1934 and was more of a bluish color at the time. The ivy was installed three years later. The scoreboard originally was a reddish brown with a white clock and was painted its familiar dark green in 1944. The historic ballpark will celebrate it's 100th anniversary on April 23, 2014.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast,File)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this April 10, 2014 photo, scoreboard operators Fred Washington, right, and Brian Helmus look out to the field from inside of the scoreboard at Wrigley Field during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, in Chicago. With Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley the only two stadiums in the majors with primary manual scoreboards, it has been a job largely shrouded in mystery until the Cubs allowed The Associated Press climb the steel ladder through the steel floor of the scoreboard for a rare visit to mark Wrigley’s 100-year anniversary. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
In this Tuesday, March 24, 2015, photo, construction continues on renovations around Wrigley Field's center field in Chicago. When fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs' baseball season opener Sunday, April 5, 2015, against the archrival St. Louis Cardinals, they will get their first real look at the most visible phase of a massive renovation project. Just like in 1937, there will be new bleachers and a new brick outfield wall, just recently adorned with ivy. Even the centerpiece of the project, a brand new Jumbotron, will harken back to the day when Depression-era fans beheld a state-of-the-art manual scoreboard. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro, left, presents New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter with Jeter's number on a Wrigley Field live scoreboard plate, before an interleague baseball game Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Wrigley Field scoreboard reflects the completion of the other Major League Baseball games and the time in which a Tuesday baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies finished on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, in Chicago. At six hours and 27 minutes, a record for the longest game by time for both teams.. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this April 10, 2014 photo, scoreboard operator Brian Helmus changes scores from inside the iconic scoreboard at Wrigley Field during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, in Chicago. With Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley the only two stadiums in the majors with primary manual scoreboards, it has been a job largely shrouded in mystery until the Cubs allowed The Associated Press climb the steel ladder through the steel floor of the scoreboard for a rare visit to mark Wrigley’s 100-year anniversary. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Allie Sherman, coach of the New York Giants, gestures towards the empty scoreboard as he talks with newsmen at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., Dec. 28, 1963. The Giants will play the Chicago Bears tomorrow for the NFL championship. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)
Paul Cannon
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 1984 file photo, one of the six-man crew works inside the Wrigley Field's iconic scoreboard in Chicago. Wrigley Field will host its 100th anniversary celebration as the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, April 23, 2014, exactly one century after the Chicago Federals opened then-Weeghman Park against the Kansas City Packers. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
Mark Elias
In this April 10, 2014 photo, a view of the field from inside Wrigley Field’s iconic scoreboard is seen during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Chicago. With Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley the only two stadiums in the majors with primary manual scoreboards, it has been a job largely shrouded in mystery until the Cubs allowed The Associated Press climb the steel ladder through the steel floor of the scoreboard for a rare visit to mark Wrigley’s 100-year anniversary. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro gave Jeter a Wrigley Field live scoreboard plate wijth Jeter's jersey number on it, before an interleague baseball game Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
FILE - In this June 6, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter warms up in the on-deck circle in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, June 6, 2003 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs have agreed to several changes in their Wrigley Field renovation plan in exchange for a federal tax credit worth up to $75 million. The Commission on Chicago Landmarks will consider the agreement during a meeting Thursday Dec. 4, 2014. Cubs spokesman Julian Green says the deal with the National Park Service will prevent other signs from encroaching on the historic center-field manual scoreboard. The deal could earn Wrigley a spot on National Register of Historic Places. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
M. Spencer Green
In this April 10, 2014 photo, scoreboard operator Darryl Wilson looks out to the field from inside Wrigley Field’s iconic scoreboard as during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, in Chicago. Wilson mans the two top floors, little more than scaffolding of the three-level scoreboard, tracking scores from around baseball and changing scores and the uniform numbers of pitchers as managers in those games bring in relievers. With Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley the only two stadiums in the majors with primary manual scoreboards, it has been a job largely shrouded in mystery until the Cubs allowed The Associated Press to climb the steel ladder through the steel floor of the scoreboard for a rare visit to mark Wrigley’s 100-year anniversary. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
FILE - In this April 10, 2014, file photo shows a view of the field from inside Wrigley Field’s iconic scoreboard during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, in Chicago. Wrigley Field is a ballpark that while viewed as a throwback today has in fact played a big role in changing the way fans view sports. It was the first to let them keep foul balls. It was the first with organ music. And it was the first to be cleaned up in an effort to attract women and children. These are just some of many characteristics that sets the fabled stadium apart, along with the famed marquee, the manual scoreboard, the ivy-covered brick outfield walls and the ballhawks in the surrounding streets chasing home runs. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015 file photo, fans gather on the streets outside of Wrigley Field after the Cubs won 6-4 in Game 4 in baseball's National League Division Series in Chicago. Wrigley Field is a ballpark that while viewed as a throwback today has in fact played a big role in changing the way fans view sports. It was the first to let them keep foul balls. It was the first with organ music. And it was the first to be cleaned up in an effort to attract women and children. These are just some of many characteristics that sets the fabled stadium apart, along with the famed marquee, the manual scoreboard, the ivy-covered brick outfield walls and the ballhawks in the surrounding streets chasing home runs. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, Ernie Banks' statue wears a Chicago Cubs jersey at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Wrigley Field is a ballpark that while viewed as a throwback today has in fact played a big role in changing the way fans view sports. It was the first to let them keep foul balls. It was the first with organ music. And it was the first to be cleaned up in an effort to attract women and children. These are just some of many characteristics that sets the fabled stadium apart, along with the famed marquee, the manual scoreboard, the ivy-covered brick outfield walls and the ballhawks in the surrounding streets chasing home runs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
The scoreboard at Wrigley Field in Chicago is pictured, Oct. 7, 1940. (AP Photo)
STF
Fans seek shelter under the Wrigley Field scoreboard as the box score reflects a rain delay during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners Friday, July 29, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, scoreboard operator Fred Washington looks out to the field from inside the iconic scoreboard at Wrigley Field during a baseball game between Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Chicago. Fred Washington is retiring from his job as a Wrigley Field scoreboard operator, and he is hoping to finish his career in the World Series, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Kiichiro Sato
The Wrigley Field scoreboard before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Jeff Haynes
Weather warnings are posted on the left and right field scoreboards as several thunderstorms descending into the Wrigley Field area have forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Chicago. The game was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2011, file photo, shows the outfield ivy and iconic manual scoreboard at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Getting a side to give back something it gained previously in collective bargaining can lead to difficult negotiations, which is why Major League Baseball has its first work stoppage in 26 years. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Six banks of lights illuminated Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs held their first official night practice in Chicago, July 25, 1988. Wrigley Field is the last major league park to install lights and will have their first night game on Aug. 8, against the Phillies. (AP Photo/John Swart)
John Swart
Wrigley Field with Chicago skyline in the background prior to action in a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros Saturday June 22, 2013 in Chicago, Ill. (AP photo/Joe Raymond
JOE RAYMOND
Downtown skyline is seen behind the scoreboard at Wrigley Field before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Right field at Wrigley Field with Chicago skyline in the background prior to action in a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros Saturday June 22, 2013 in Chicago, Ill. (AP photo/Joe Raymond
JOE RAYMOND
The sun sets during the third inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
In this Oct. 12, 2015, photo, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals line up on the field at Wrigley Field during the national anthem before Game 3 in baseball's National League Division Series, in Chicago. Wrigley Field was the first to let fans keep foul balls, first with organ music and first to be cleaned up in an effort to attract women and children. There's also the famed marquee, the manual scoreboard and the ivy-covered brick outfield walls.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
In 2023, Major League Baseball will implement a pitch clock to accelerate the game's pace of play in an attempt to reinvigorate fan interest.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.