John Rave makes strides up the ladder of Kansas City farm system

John Rave’s goal is playing “meaningful” major league baseball games in October.

Rave considers playing Arizona Fall League games in October a meaningful step in that direction.

A former Central Catholic High School and Illinois State standout, Rave spent most of the past season at Class AA Northwest Arkansas in the Kansas City Royals organization.

When the minor league season concluded, the Royals chose Rave as part of their Arizona Fall League contingent, a sign the team sees potential in a player.

“I really enjoyed it. It was definitely an honor to be selected by the Royals to play in the fall league,” Rave said. “I got to play with and against a lot of really good players and talented guys. I had a blast. It was a good feeling having them see something in me that they want to showcase my skills in the fall league.”

A fifth round draft pick out of ISU in 2019, Rave batted .262 with 14 home runs, 73 RBIs and 22 stolen bases at Double A before adding two more homers and six RBIs in 41 Triple A at-bats.

“I got a couple of different tastes of Triple A, spot weeks here and there. It was a really good experience for me to see that closest level to The Show (the major leagues),” said Rave.

“It was eye opening for me to see how guys work in Triple A. Sometimes you’re facing a veteran who was in The Show a few years clawing his way to get back there or a prospect knocking on the door who might be called up any day.”

In 69 fall league at-bats, Rave hit .217 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

“I think I played close to 140 games this year,” he said. “That’s really big for me having a full healthy season and get a lot of at-bats and learn how to compete in the late months. I want to be playing in October (in the majors) and playing meaningful ball.”

While back in Bloomington for the holidays, Rave is training this winter at the Royals spring training facility in Arizona with the hope MLB comes calling in 2023.

“I want to become a tougher out, a really tough at-bat for opposing pitchers and put pressure on the other team,” said Rave. “I have that in me.”

Here’s a look at a few other active minor league players with Pantagraph area ties.

Brock Stewart

The former Normal West and ISU pitcher made it back to the mound in 2022. Now the 31-year-old wants to make it back to the majors.

Stewart had not appeared in a professional game since 2019 when he signed a minor league deal with Minnesota last summer for the rest of the 2022 season and 2023. He has an invitation to the Twins’ major league training camp.

Stewart underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021. In March of 2022, he had arthroscopic surgery on his throwing elbow to remove bone spurs.

“Having to go back in for the scope put an extra three months on my Tommy John rehab,” Stewart said. “But I finally felt clear to build up and start throwing. I was able to throw as hard or harder than I ever have.”

Stewart, who made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and has worked 105⅔ MLB innings, also had offers from San Francisco, San Diego and Boston.

After choosing Minnesota, Stewart struck out 16 in 14 innings with three teams. He finished with Triple A St. Paul.

“My first couple appearances in Triple A I gave up some damage. I didn’t have great command of my off speed pitches,” he said. “The last five outings I felt like a big league pitcher. I was up to 98 (mph), striking some guys out and getting some weak contact. I’m hoping to come in and make some noise in spring training.”

Stewart had to battle through adversity and uncertainty during his lengthy rehabilitation.

“There were definitely days when I thought do I really even want to do this. I love baseball, but I don’t love it to the point of going through pain every single day,” said Stewart.

“When I got the bone spurs out, I felt great. Once I started throwing again it was fun again and I had the drive again. It’s definitely been a long road and frustrating at times. But I’m ready to go. I’m excited for this year.”

McCade Brown

The 6-foot-6 right-hander from Normal West and Indiana University completed his first full minor league season in 2022 after being a third round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2021.

“It was pretty cool, a lot of new experiences,” Brown said. “It was my first time out in California. I got to see some different cities and different ballparks. It was nice just focusing on baseball.”

The 30th ranked prospect in the Colorado system according to MLB Pipeline, Brown was 4-4 with a 5.22 ERA over 18 starts. He struck out 118 and walked just 23 in 89⅔ innings in the hitter friendly Class A California League.

“I learned you can’t make mistakes over the middle of the plate that you could sometimes get away with in college,” said Brown. “Leaving the ball in the middle of the plate, they will probably take you yard. The ball flew pretty well out there for sure.”

Owner of a 95 mph fastball and a sharp-breaking curve, Brown was pleased with his low walk total.

“I made sure I could command the ball in the zone,” Brown said. “That was definitely a good thing to see. I’m hoping to keep that going. As I’m pitching more and more, I get used to the feel of the ball coming off the fingers.”

Both Brown and the Rockies see his continued development of a change up as a key to his future success.

“My No. 1 priority this offseason is refining that change up and turn it into another pitch I can trust,” Brown said. “At the beginning of the year I was throwing three to five change ups a game. By the end of the year I was starting to get 10 or so a game. I got a strikeout on it. I was pretty excited about that.”

Brown is back home for the winter and training at Ks Academy in Bloomington, which is run by former ISU and minor league pitcher Josh Kauten.

“That place is incredible,” said Brown. “They have all aspects covered. I’m pretty thankful to have a place like that.”

Brent Headrick

A classmate of Rave at ISU and a ninth round draft pick by Minnesota in 2019, Brent Headrick made considerable progress in 23 starts during Class A and AA stops.

“I had a lot of work I had to do as far as mechanics to be the best version of myself I could be,” said the 6-6 left-hander. “I did exactly what I was looking to do.”

Headrick was 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA at Class A and credited a new grip on his slider that “took off for us and became one of my best weapons toward the end. I wanted to take that pitch to the next level to keep hitters off the fastball.”

In his first taste of Class AA, Headrick was 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA while starting in eight of his 10 appearances.

“The higher you go up in levels, the less mistakes hitters are going to make,” he said. “You have to pitch to your strengths.”

Jeff Lindgren

Another 2019 ISU product, Lindgren advanced to Triple A this past season with Miami. He topped the Marlins minor league system with 27 starts and posted an overall record of 7-4 with a 4.21 ERA.

“I thought it went pretty well overall,” said the right-hander. “I got to Triple A and struggled to start but I started finding my way. I went back to Double A and finished the season (at Triple A Jacksonville) on a pretty strong note.”

Over 136⅔ innings, Lindgren struck out 116 and walked 53.

“I changed my fastball grip a little bit and turned it into a sinker. That worked well for me,” Lindgren said. “I played that off my change up. It helps blend all my pitches together using a sinker rather than a fastball.”

Ryan Cermak

After a stellar final season at ISU earned him Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, Cermak was the 71st overall pick in the MLB Draft by Tampa Bay in June.

The outfielder is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Rays farm system.

Cermak was eased into pro baseball with 22 rookie league at bats. He hit .273 with two homers and five RBIs.

Matt Walker

A former ISU pitcher who was drafted in the 13th round by Detroit in 2019, Walker was 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA for two Class A teams.

Walker appeared in 25 games, made seven starts, struck out 53 and walked 25 in 53⅔ innings.

Hayden Jones

Signed as a free agent catcher out of ISU by Cincinnati, Jones hit .243 with nine homers and 31 RBIs in the Class A Florida State League.

Jones was moved up to the high A Midwest League late and had one hit in 15 at-bats. It was a home run.

