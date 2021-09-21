La Russa says Rodón will get 1 more start

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa conceded he had his “fingers crossed” in hopes of Carlos Rodón making one more start next Wednesday to prepare for the postseason.

Asked if Rodón will be ready for the postseason, La Russa said the left-hander needed that start to evaluate his readiness.

“We’re assuming he can make one of the spots, but (Monday) was not a good day,” La Russa said. “So he’s got another shot next (Wednesday), and hope there will be a better result so we can be more optimistic.”

Rodón was lifted after three innings and 69 pitches in Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, and La Russa expressed concern about Rodón’s “soreness.”

Rodón denied it was anything “crazy” and abruptly left his videoconference after feeling the media focus was on his arm and not the game. NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén called Rodón’s fit of pique “weak” and said the postgame questions about his arm were valid.

La Russa said before Tuesday’s game in Detroit the team will work with Rodón to get him ready for next week’s start against the Cincinnati Reds. He said Rodón was still “sore” in the morning.

“Hopefully it’s just normal soreness and we’ll do a bunch of stuff to get him ready and keep our fingers crossed that (Wednesday) he’s going to go,” La Russa said.

Rodón’s drop in velocity has been an ongoing concern for the Sox, who have tried to give him extra rest to keep him fresh for the postseason. His four-seam fastball dropped from 94 mph to 89 mph in his third and final inning Monday. Early in the season he was throwing in the upper 90s.

Starting pitching is expected to be the Sox’s strength in their likely opening-round matchup against the Houston Astros with Rodón an important arm after Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

If he’s not ready to go, the Sox probably would leave Rodón off the Division Series roster and hope he can be available if they advance to the American League Championship Series. Dylan Cease likely would be the one to fill the third spot barring a late resurgence by Dallas Keuchel, who started Tuesday afternoon in Detroit as the Sox to reduce their magic number to clinch the American League Central Division.

