Jumping on the Chicago White Sox bandwagon for the playoffs? Here are a few things to know.

As the Chicago White Sox prepare for their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, the team is hoping the entire city gets behind them.

A “Change the Game” rally is scheduled for Monday in a Guaranteed Rate Field parking lot, and the Sox are asking everyone to wear black for home games, replicating the “Blackout” game in 2008.

It’s a laudable effort, though there is one slight hitch: Chicagoland also is populated with Cubs fans, many of whom will either be ignoring the Sox in October or outwardly rooting for them to lose.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks understands the animosity between the fan bases but believes a sizable portion of Cubs fans will put their allegiance aside and support the city’s only playoff team.

“There’s probably too much history for some fans,” Hendricks said. “But I feel like Chicago is Chicago, so I’m going to be rooting for them for sure, and I think a lot of Cubs fans will be too.”

For those bandwagon-jumping fans just now getting on board, here’s a cheat sheet to help you participate in Sox-related conversations with family and friends:

1. Is it E-loy or eh-LOY Jiménez?

The correct pronunciation of the White Sox outfielder’s name is “eh-LOY.” But many, including White Sox manager Tony La Russa, often stress the “e,” pronouncing it as “E-loy.”

After joining the Sox organization in a 2017 trade from the Cubs, Jiménez said he doesn’t mind if anyone pronounces it incorrectly. So if someone corrects you, just tell them Eloy says it OK.

2. What’s with the ‘Na Na Hey Hey’ singalongs during games?

It’s a 44-year-old tradition launched by former Sox organist Nancy Faust in 1977, the year of the “South Side Hit Men,” a team that hit a lot of home runs and dropped out of first in the second half of the season.

Faust played the mocking chorus of a song by the ’70s band Steam when an opposing starter was yanked mid-inning. The ’77 White Sox were early adopters of taunting, which is now standard operating procedure in baseball.

The tradition predates La Russa by a couple of years, though it backfired in Game 4 of the 1983 American League Championship Series when Sox fans sang it during the removal of Baltimore Orioles starter Storm Davis in the seventh after he left with six shutout innings in a scoreless game. Some Orioles players sang it in the clubhouse after their 3-0, 10-inning win that sent the O’s to the World Series. Nowadays a taped version is played.

3. Is the ballpark called ‘The Rate’ or Guaranteed Rate?

The correct name of the ballpark is Guaranteed Rate Field, which doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. The Sox are being paid for the naming rights no matter what it’s called, so it’s your prerogative. White Sox Park, or just Sox Park, is acceptable. Some die-hards still call it Comiskey Park, the original name of the old ballpark it replaced.

Just don’t call it “Cominskey Field,” as President Barack Obama did during a 2010 interview while discussing his Sox fandom.

4. Will those Guaranteed Rate ads calling Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito the ‘2018 worst pitcher in baseball’ ever end?

Probably not before that Victory Auto Wreckers commercial. Asked about the ubiquitous ad, Giolito told the Athletic he has heard fans yell “2018 worst pitcher in baseball″ at him in opposing parks. He’s now one of the best pitchers, which also is mentioned in the ad but gets obscured by the opening line.

“I’m not going to argue with facts,” Giolito said. “That was the case in 2018. And that was my wake-up call and I figured it out. We’re all still figuring it out. But no, I’m cool with that.”

5. What’s the deal with the Corn Game?

The Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees was played on Aug. 12 in a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa. Kevin Costner introduced it, chirping crickets contributed to the soundtrack and the Sox nearly blew the game in the ninth inning before winning on Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run into the right-field corn.

It was, by many accounts, the greatest regular-season game in White Sox history. You probably already knew that.

6. ‘Did you hear what Ozzie Guillén said last night?’

This would be a daily water-cooler-worthy question if water-cooler conversations still existed. One of the many reasons to watch a Sox telecast on NBC Sports Chicago this year was hearing Guillén’s postgame analysis.

Though he is an unapologetic La Russa supporter, Guillén doesn’t hesitate to say when he thinks the Sox manager is wrong.

Last year Guillen went into the fetal position on a studio couch after a brutal late-season loss, and he recently chided starter Carlos Rodón for abruptly ending a news conference because he was asked too much about the condition of his arm, calling it “weak.”

Sox fans expect the unvarnished truth, good or bad, and Guillén usually delivers.

7. Who is the ‘Yerminator?’

Yermín Mercedes was “The Man” in April, setting a major-league record with eight hits in his first eight at-bats of the season, and being named American League Rookie of the Month. Nicknamed “the Yerminator,” he even had his own hamburger named after him.

A couple of months later Mercedes was back in the minor leagues and threatened to quit on social media before returning. Now he’s a Sox footnote, and those Yerminator T-shirts soon will become collectors’ items. Fame is a fickle thing.

8. Tony La Russa — does he or doesn’t he?

Only his hair stylist knows for sure.

