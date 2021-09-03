José Abreu: Chicago White Sox slugger is AL Player of the Month

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu on Thursday was named the American League Player of the Month for August.

Abreu slashed .330/.382/.661 (37-for-112) with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 25 RBIs and 22 runs in 28 games. He led the AL with 74 total bases and finished tied for second in home runs, third in runs, fifth in slugging and OPS (1.043) and tied for sixth in RBIs.

Abreu also earned the AL Player of the Month Award in August 2020. He has a .264/.344/.499 slash line with 28 home runs and a major-league-leading 102 RBIs in 127 games.

“José, his consistency and his competitiveness — and the way he prepares, where he literally can attack pitches at all parts of the strike zone — those are represented in his RBI totals,” Sox manager Tony La Russa recently said. “The statistic (leading the league in RBIs), that’s hard-earned, man.

“A lot of work, a lot of days where I’m sure he’s sore, he goes to the post and concentrates when other guys are distracted. An RBI producer, especially when you’re in the middle of the lineup and everybody’s trying to stop you, is a really difficult job. Cannot get enough credit.”

