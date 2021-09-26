Giolito's 6 scoreless innings leads White Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Sunday.

Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.

Giolito (11-9) allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland advanced only two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by retiring Owen Miller with men on first and second to end the sixth.

Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Jiménez's two-run single gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the third. Yasmani Grandal, who had three hits, and Leury García added RBI singles.

García's double and walks to José Abreu and Grandal loaded the bases in the third. Jiménez lined a single to left.

Grandal's single put Chicago ahead in the first. García's single made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Billy Hamilton was credited with a steal of home in the eighth. He led off with a single and took third on Tim Anderson's single. Anderson broke for second with García batting and got in a rundown. The Indians threw to third when Hamilton inched down the line. Hamilton headed home and slid across the plate to beat third baseman Yu Chang's throw to Roberto Pérez.

Myles Straw had an RBI single in the seventh off Michael Kopech, but Garrett Crochet got José Ramírez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez was ruled safe, which would have scored Óscar Mercado, but the call was overturned after a video review.

Triston McKenzie (5-8) allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Anthony Gose, making his third major league appearance as a pitcher, struck out two in the fifth.

