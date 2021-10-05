Giolito or Lynn? White Sox are weighing their options for the Game 1 starter.

Several factors play a role when determining a Game 1 starter in the postseason.

“Experience,” Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Recent performance. Matchups against the opponent. Potential second usage during the same series. Those all factor in.”

The Sox likely will go with either Lance Lynn or Lucas Giolito in Thursday’s opener of the best-of-five American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

“I don’t think we could go wrong with either Lance or Gio in Game 1,” Hahn said. “We’ve had a fair amount of conversation internally about how we are going to line those up, and when the time comes to announce that, (manager) Tony (La Russa) will go into the reasoning behind who is 1 and 2.

“They are interchangeable in terms of capabilities and chance to go into a difficult environment and come away with a ‘W.’ ”

Giolito was phenomenal in Game 1 of the 2020 AL wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a single, and he allowed one run on two hits in seven-plus innings in a 4-1 win.

Lynn, acquired in an offseason trade from the Texas Rangers, is 5-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 career postseason appearances, including seven starts. He was a rookie reliever on the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals team that La Russa managed to a World Series title.

One reason the Sox made the trade was to have someone like Lynn for this stage.

Lynn is an AL Cy Young Award candidate after going 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts.

Giolito went 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts. He had a strong second half with a 2.65 ERA in 13 starts after the All-Star break.

As for starter Carlos Rodón’s role in the postseason, Hahn said the Sox are “optimistic that he’s going to be able to contribute over the course of the next month.”

“Given the amount of work that he has endured this season, the jump from the previous years, his strength and comfort and general level of soreness and fatigue is something we continue to monitor,” Hahn said. “What shouldn’t be lost in all of this is that we’re sitting here today as division champs thanks in large part to Carlos’ contribution over the course of the last six months.

“He along with our training staff and coaches deserve a world of credit for putting him in a position to succeed and demonstrate to the world what he’s capable of doing when he’s fully healthy. Obviously, down the stretch here we had to be cognizant of the workload and how Carlos was feeling and adjusted. But we came up with a program that was able to get him through the final few starts and one that we are optimistic puts him in a good position to help us this coming month as well.”

Rodón went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 24 starts. He allowed one hit in five shutout innings in his final start of the regular season Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

That was his first outing since lasting only three innings and throwing 69 pitches Sept. 20 against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He exited that game with what he called “normal soreness.”

The Sox are looking to see how Rodón feels after a bullpen session.

“Strength, how he feels, how the ball is getting out of his hand, can he manipulate his pitches, does he feel he’s able to potentially go five, six innings, give us X number of pitches in a game,” Hahn said. “It’s about taking the time following the previous outing to put us in a position of strength and building off of that. And putting us in position to succeed when his name is called in the next round.”

Hendriks earns AL honor

Sox closer Liam Hendriks was named AL Reliever of the Month for September/October on Monday.

Hendriks went 8-for-8 in save opportunities with 21 strikeouts. He allowed six hits and didn’t surrender a walk in 13⅔ scoreless innings during 13 relief appearances.

Hendriks had 38 saves this season to become the fourth Sox pitcher to lead the AL in that category, joining Bobby Thigpen (57 in 1990), Rich Gossage (26 in 1975) and Terry Forster (24 in 1974).

