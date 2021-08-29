David Bote: Chicago Cubs infielder goes on IL with ankle sprain

A freak injury could put the rest of the season in jeopardy for Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote.

Bote went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right ankle sprain that manager David Ross described as “significant.” Bote sustained the injury during batting practice Friday when he stepped on a baseball that blended into the white Guaranteed Rate logo as he ran along the third-base line.

Ross said there is no timetable for Bote’s return and did not want to speculate whether the incident will sideline him the rest of the season.

Time, however, is not on Bote’s side with only a month of games remaining.

“I had that happen in a rehab ... and messed up my ankle pretty good, and he’s the same,” Ross said Saturday. “I mean, watch the replay, it’s pretty nasty how hard he rolled his ankle. ... We’ll just let him get back to 100%.

“I know he felt better today bouncing back, the test results came back and it definitely needs to heal and take our time with it. Ankle injuries are nothing you want to mess around with.”

Bote’s IL move was one of five transactions the Cubs made before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Infielder Alfonso Rivas and right-handed reliever Scott Effross were selected from Triple-A Iowa, while relievers Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger were designated for assignment.

Ross envisions using Rivas, 24, to spell Frank Schwindel at first base and create another designated hitter option ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox and two upcoming games in Minnesota. When Rivas gets into a game for the Cubs, it will be his first big-league appearance. The Cubs acquired him from the Oakland Athletics in January 2020 for infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp.

“(Rivas) made an impression last spring training, his first with us, just a smooth glove over there and controls the strike zone really well,” Ross said. “He’s probably more of a line-drive hitter than a power hitter but having a good season.”

A 15th-round pick by the Cubs in 2015, Effross has a 3.41 ERA in 31 appearances between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year. He pitched well, posting a 0.973 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared with 2.2 walks per nine innings.

