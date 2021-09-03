 Skip to main content
Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

Manager David Ross, left, and President Jed Hoyer, middle, and bench coach Andy Green talk during a Cubs spring training workout on Feb. 27, 2021, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

Cubs manager David Ross stands on the edge of the dugout in the first inning against the Brewers on Aug. 11 at Wrigley Field. 

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

