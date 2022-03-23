Cubs owners denounce racism after backlash over Chelsea bid

ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer
LONDON — The owners of the Chicago Cubs, who are bidding for Premier League club Chelsea, touted their anti-racism credentials Wednesday after a backlash in England about offensive comments by the father of the baseball team's chairman.
It has been three years since family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologized after online media outlet Splinter News published emails featuring him making Islamophobic comments, such as "Islam is a cult and not a religion."
The racist comments have gained a renewed focus during the competitive bidding contest to buy Chelsea, which has been put up for sale after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.
Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first Black player, tweeted "a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid."
The London communication firm tasked by the Ricketts family with advancing the bid says Joe Ricketts is not involved in the bid, which is led by his son, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. They have also linked up hedge fund manager Ken Griffin for the bid.
"Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms," the Ricketts family said in a statement. "Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.
"We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of color."
Tom Ricketts was due in London this week to discuss the bid with fans.
"Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family's values," the family statement said. "If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values."
There are at least seven known bidders for Chelsea and the British government has to approve a license for the buyout which cannot see Abramovich receive any proceeds from the sale.
The sale price could reach 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).
A consortium that bid features Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and Jonathan Goldstein, a London-based property investor who is CEO of Cain International.
Michael Broughton, the former chairman of Liverpool and British Airways, is leading a consortium that includes track great Sebastian Coe, who is president of World Athletics, an IOC member and a Chelsea fan.
British property tycoon Nick Candy is behind "The Blue Football Consortium" that features proposed investment from South Korea companies including Hana Financial Group, C&P Sports Group and a third undisclosed entity.
The London-based global investment firm Centricus, which says it oversees $38 billion in assets, has also submitted a bid.
Amr Zedan, a Los Angeles-born Saudi investor, has also registered his bid with the Raine Group — the bank overseeing the sale of the reigning European and world champions.
These are the top Chicago Cubs players of all time by Wins Above Replacement (WAR)
No. 12: Frank Chance
The only member of the legendary double play combination of Tinkers-Evers-Chance to make the list — narrowly beating out shortstop Joe Tinker — was first baseman Chance, who had 45.9 WAR in his 15 years with the Cubs (Tinker was 45.3). Though Chance was great defensively at first (and catcher and outfield), his .394 on-base percentage was a big reason for his effectiveness between 1898 and 1912 with the Cubs.
No. 11: Mordecai Brown
As with many of the all-time great Cubs, Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown played at the turn of the 20th century. Brown helped lead the Chicago Cubs to the 1908 World Series and had 47.9 WAR in 10 total seasons with the Cubs between 1904 and 1916.
No. 10: Rick Reuschel
One of the more surprising names on this list is Rick Reuschel, a Quincy, Illinois, native who was drafted by the Cubs out of Western Illinois University in 1970. Reuschel had 48.3 WAR for the Cubs in 12 total seasons between 1972 and 1984. Reuschel had a 3.50 ERA in his time with the Cubs.
No. 9: Fergie Jenkins
The third and final pitcher on this list, Fergie Jenkins is the greatest pitcher in Cubs history, amassing 52.9 WAR in 10 seasons with the Cubs from 1966 to 1973, then again in 1981 to 1982. Jenkins' 84.1 career WAR ranks 24th all-time — one spot ahead of Bob Gibson.
No. 8: Gabby Hartnett
The top catcher in Cubs history, Gabby Hartnett had an .860 OPS in his 19 seasons with the Cubs from 1922 to 1939. His career WAR with the Cubs was 55.0. He played in four World Series with the Cubs during that time, losing all four.
No. 7: Stan Hack
A teammate of Gabby Hartnett's during the second half of his career, Hack also played in four losing World Series efforts during his 16-year career with the Cubs between 1932 and 1947. Hack, a third baseman, had a 55.5 career WAR and a .394 career on-base percentage.
No. 6: Sammy Sosa
Easily the most controversial player on this list, Sammy Sosa was one of the greatest home run hitters in baseball history — though his legacy is stained by alleged steroid use. Still, in 13 seasons with the Cubs between 1992 and 2004, Sosa smashed 545 of his 609 career home runs and had 58.8 WAR.
No. 5: Billy Williams
The Sweet-swinging Williams had 61.8 WAR in a 16-year career with the Cubs from 1959 to 1974. Williams was a consistent source of power throughout his career, with an OPS of .867 with the Cubs.
No. 4: Ernie Banks
While "Mr. Cub" is considered by many as the greatest Cub — he's a two-time MVP and hit 512 home runs — his career WAR was 67.7. Banks played 19 seasons for the Cubs, splitting his time between first base and shortstop, between 1953 and 1971.
No. 3: Ryne Sandberg
"Ryno" is the greatest second baseman in Cubs history both offensively and defensively. He had 68.1 WAR in his 15 seasons in Chicago from 1982 to 1997.
No. 2: Ron Santo
Chicago Cubs third baseman Ron Santo was posthumously elected to the baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee, but he should have been selected much sooner, considering he's the second-greatest Cubs player of all time and the best of the 20th century. Santo had 72.1 WAR in 14 seasons with the Cubs from 1960 to 1973.
No. 1: Cap Anson
Adrian "Cap" Anson never actually played for the Chicago Cubs — the franchise didn't become the Cubs until 1903. Anson was a White Stocking (which somehow are different than the White Sox) and a Colt during his 22 seasons with the team, during which he had 84.8 WAR and 3,435 hits.
Explanation of WAR (Wins Above Replacement)
According to
MLB.com, "WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player's value in all facets of the game by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position (e.g., a Minor League replacement or a readily available fill-in free agent)."
For position players, the formula is: Number of runs above average a player is worth in his batting, baserunning and fielding compared to the number of runs provided by a replacement-level player. It's adjusted for position (the more difficult the position is to play, the more WAR earned) and league.
For pitchers, RA9 (run average per 9 innings) is used and adjusted for league and ballpark. Then, using league averages, it is determined how many wins a pitcher was worth based on those numbers and innings pitched total.
There are multiple WAR calculations. In these rankings, bWAR was used (Baseball Reference's version), but there are also fWAR (Fangraphs) and WARP (Baseball Prospectus) that vary slightly.
Top Chicago Cubs players by WAR
WAR Position Players
1. Cap Anson 84.8
2. Ron Santo 72.1
3. Ryne Sandberg 68.1
4. Ernie Banks 67.7
5. Billy Williams 61.8
6. Sammy Sosa 58.8
7. Stan Hack 55.5
8. Gabby Hartnett 55.0
9. Frank Chance 45.9
10. Joe Tinker 45.3
11. Mark Grace 44.2
12. Billy Herman 42.1
13. Johnny Evers 39.5
14. Bill Nicholson 38.5
15. Anthony Rizzo 37.1
16. Phil Cavarretta 36.4
17. Ned Williamson 36.3
18. Jimmy Ryan 35.8
19. Bill Dahlen 34.0
20. Hack Wilson 31.3
21. George Gore 28.6
22. Kris Bryant 27.4
23. Andy Pafko 27.3
24. Woody English 26.7
25. Kiki Cuyler 26.3
26. Johnny Kling 25.7
27. Riggs Stephenson 24.4
28. King Kelly 24.3
29. Aramis Ramirez 24.1
30. Heinie Zimmerman 23.9
31. Charlie Hollocher 23.4
32. Bill Lange 23.1
33. Tom Burns 22.8
34. Derrek Lee 22.6
35. Frank Schulte 21.9
36. Javier Baez 21.1
37. Fred Pfeffer 20.9
38. Harry Steinfeldt 19.2
39. Jimmy Sheckard 19.1
40. Hank Sauer 18.9
41. Andre Dawson 18.8
42. Augie Galan 18.3
43. Jody Davis 17.2
T44. Glenn Beckert 16.3
T44. Abner Dalrymple 16.3
46. Solly Hofman 16.3
47. Rogers Hornsby 16.1
48. Billy Jurges 15.7
49. Vic Saier 15.2
50. Leon Durham 15.1
Offensive WAR
1. Cap Anson 82.2
2. Ron Santo 67.6
3. Billy Williams 64.5
4. Ernie Banks 62.4
5. Ryne Sandberg 60.5
6. Stan Hack 55.9
7. Sammy Sosa 50.9
8. Gabby Hartnett 47.6
9. Frank Chance 40.5
10. Phil Cavarretta 39.4
11. Jimmy Ryan 38.2
12. Bill Nicholson 37.6
13. Mark Grace 37.3
14. Billy Herman 36.6
15. Hack Wilson 33.7
16. Bill Dahlen 30.9
17. Aramis Ramirez 29.9
18. Anthony Rizzo 29.4
19. Ned Williamson 28.8
20. Kris Bryant 28.1
21. Joe Tinker 27.6
22. Johnny Evers 27.5
23. Andy Pafko 27.1
24. Heinie Zimmerman 26.9
T25. Kiki Cuyler 25.8
T25. King Kelly 25.8
27. George Gore 25.7
28. Riggs Stephenson 25.1
29. Frank Schulte 21.9
30. Bill Lange 21.8
31. Woody English 21.7
32. Johnny Kling 21.3
T33. Tom Burns 20.8
T33. Derrek Lee 20.8
35. Charlie Hollocher 19.9
36. Hank Sauer 19.5
37. Rick Monday 19.3
38. Leon Durham 19.1
39. Andre Dawson 18.5
40. Shawon Dunston 17.9
41. Glenn Beckert 17.3
42. Abner Dalrymple 16.7
T43. Augie Galan 16.6
T43. Vic Saier 16.6
45. Fred Pfeffer 16.0
46. Jimmy Sheckard 15.7
47. Harry Steinfeldt 15.6
48. Rogers Hornsby 15.0
49. Javier Baez 14.7
50. Bill Madlock 14.6
Defensive WAR
1. Joe Tinker 29.7
2. Billy Jurges 15.2
3. Ryne Sandberg 13.6
4. Gabby Hartnett 13.3
5. Ned Williamson 13.1
6. Johnny Evers 12.8
7. Johnny Kling 11.7
8. Randy Hundley 11.1
9. Woody English 10.8
10. Billy Herman 10.5
11. Jody Davis 10.4
12. Javier Baez 9.8
T13. Don Kessinger 9.5
T13. Ron Santo 9.5
15. Charlie Hollocher 9.1
16. Addison Russell 8.6
17. Sparky Adams 8.3
18. Jimmy Archer 8.1
19. Tom Burns 8.0
T20. Bill Dahlen 7.8
T20. Fred Pfeffer 7.8
T22. Silver Flint 6.9
T22. Harry Steinfeldt 6.9
24. Rey Sanchez 6.7
25. Darwin Barney 6.5
26. Jimmy Cooney 5.9
27. Rick Wilkins 5.7
T28. Ernie Banks 5.1
T28. Dick Bertell 5.1
30. Willson Contreras 4.9
T31. Ivan de Jesus 4.8
T31. Joe Girardi 4.8
T33. Cap Anson 4.6
T33. Bob O'Farrell 4.6
35. Neifi Perez 4.2
36. Clyde Beck 3.8
T37. Welington Castillo 3.6
T37. Jimmy Cooney 3.6
39. Joe Quest 3.5
40. Malachi Kittridge 3.4
41. Bill Killefer 3.3
T42. Brian McRae 3.2
T42. Steve Swisher 3.2
44. Scott Servais 3.1
T45. Charlie Deal 3.0
T45. Jose Hernandez 3.0
T47. Steve Lake 3.0
T47. Barry McCormick 3.0
T47. Pat Moran 3.0
T50. Frank Chance 2.9
T50. Jason Heyward 2.9
T50. Zeb Terry 2.9
WAR for Pitchers
1. Fergie Jenkins 52.9
2. Rick Reuschel 48.3
3. Mordecai Brown 47.9
4. Clark Griffith 45.3
5. Bill Hutchison 41.6
6. Pete Alexander 41.0
7. Hippo Vaughn 40.0
8. Charlie Root 37.9
9. Carlos Zambrano 37.7
10. John Clarkson 36.8
11. Greg Maddux 33.7
12. Bob Rush 33.5
13. Claude Passeau 33.2
14. Lon Warneke 28.9
15. Ed Reulbach 28.2
16. Larry Corcoran 28.0
17. Bill Lee 27.9
18. Bill Hands 27.0
19. Kerry Wood 25.5
20. Kyle Hendricks 22.7
T21. Larry French 21.8
T21. Rick Sutcliffe 21.8
23. Dick Ellsworth 20.3
24. Ryan Dempster 19.8
25. Pat Malone 19.3
T26. Lee Smith 19.0
T26. Jack Taylor 19.0
28. Jake Arrieta 18.9
29. Bruce Sutter 18.5
T30. Guy Bush 18.3
T30. Orval Overall 18.3
32. Johnny Schmitz 17.6
T33. Ken Holtzman 16.3
T33. Milt Pappas 16.3
35. Mark Prior 15.7
36. Jake Weimer 15.5
37. Ted Lilly 15.1
T38. Bill Bonham 14.6
T38. Paul Minner 14.6
T38. Hank Wyse 14.6
41. Warren Hacker 13.5
42. Carl Lundgren 13.3
T43. Jon Lester 13.0
T43. Jon Lieber 13.0
45. Larry Jackson 12.6
T46. Jack Pfiester 12.2
T46. Scott Sanderson 12.2
48. Sheriff Blake 12.1
49. Fred Goldsmith 11.9
50. Jimmy Callahan 11.8
