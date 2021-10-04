Cubs finish 71-91, 7th-worst record in the majors this season

For all the ups and downs for the Chicago Cubs over the last six months, the way the season ended Sunday in St. Louis served as a fitting conclusion.

While a tarp covered the rain-soaked field at Busch Stadium for a second time during the afternoon finale, Cubs players and coaches exchanged high-fives in the visitors dugout for a makeshift celebration to officially close out the season on a good note. Their 3-2 win in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals — the game was called due to rain-related unplayable field conditions — represented their fourth victory over their final six games. It’s merely a consolation, however, to a 71-91 season and 7th-worst record in the majors.

The end of a season that saw that Cubs accumulate their most losses since 2013 inherently requires self-reflection for those within the organization. While the offense had its moments post-trade deadline, including a season-high stretch of 14 straight games scoring four or more runs — their longest span since 15 straight from Aug. 11-26, 2016 — the pitching staff too often crumbled. Those shortcomings were reflected in many areas, including going 2-12 during that stretch of scoring four-plus runs.

The pitching staff’s combined 4.88 ERA ranked fourth highest in the majors while their cumulative 4.9 fWAR ranked 28th ahead of only the Texas Rangers (4.5) and Arizona Diamondbacks (3.9).

“You’ve seen definite real consistency out of the offense in a shorter period on the back end of the season where it’s an offense if you could put up a couple more zeros in some innings or limit the damage to one run rather than three in some innings you’ve got a possibility to go on some runs when I look back at games we were in or scored enough runs to win,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s loss.

“So it’s all about identifying the holes that we need to fill and I think that’s a goal of the front office and mine that we want to continue to get some guys in here that can help us in those areas.”

When the Cubs trotted out their Game 162 lineup, only outfielder Ian Happ remained from opening day. The other seven position players had either been traded or were on the injured list.

“There was a definitely a lot of change, obviously those guys that we started the year with were some of my best friends, guys that I played with for a long time that we had a lot of success with and we got to share a lot of memories on the field together,” Happ said. “Always a pleasure to take the field with those guys. With that group we finished with, a lot of awesome stories. ... Those are really cool moments you get to experience.”

The Cubs’ big-league record of playing 69 players this season certainly featured some names that were minor-league depth or not even in the organization yet coming into the season. Five years from now, when the organization expects to be back to winning seasons and appearing in the postseason, that list of players will surely yield “do you remember?” moments among fans.

For a team that saw one-third of their opening-day roster depart before the July 30 trade deadline, the second half provided plenty of opportunities for memorable moments. The offense became more consistent and delivered league-average production, a stark contrast from the star-laden lineup prior to the trades. Whether it was Frank Schwindel’s emergence and consideration for how he might fit on next year’s roster to Patrick Wisdom breaking Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie home run record or the team-record 44 players who made their Cubs debut, the organization is always interesting through good and bad times.

“You just have to take some of those little victories, you have to take some of those moments and cherish them because we don’t get to play this game for very long and every year has a different story,” Happ said. “And you just really have to enjoy all the moments you can.”

Feel-good stories only go so far when high standards become the standard, and with that, wins and postseason appearances. The offseason presents the next step in reshaping the roster and course correcting an organization that has fallen short in the five years since winning the World Series. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is tasked with finding and developing the talent needed to avoid another 90-loss season next year.

While Hoyer has avoided calling this a rebuild, the Cubs’ offseason moves and roster-building decisions will reveal how quickly the organization can turn it around.

“Speaking on change, I get to continue to implement my kind of ways I want things done and my stamp on this organization, but I don’t ever want to lose the winning ways — the culture, the ability to know what winning looks and guys that have been able to compete on that stage and have success,” Ross said. “So as much as there will be some change, you want to hold on to some of that tradition of winning and what’s been expected here.

“I know the fans, media, this organization still expects to play at a high level and compete for championships. Those guys that were here created that expectations and I don’t want that to go away while I’m here that’s for sure.”

