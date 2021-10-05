Chicago White Sox timeline: A history of their recent rebuild

One of the best parts of the Chicago White Sox rebuild was watching young prospects come up and make their debuts on the South Side.

From Yoán Moncada’s first game at White Sox Park on July 19, 2017, to Luis Robert’s debut in the pandemic-delayed opener on July 24, 2020, every new piece of the puzzle was greeted like royalty by appreciative Sox fans.

Now the rebuild is over, and the Sox have their minds on winning a World Series, starting Thursday with their American League Division Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Here’s a brief look at some of the milestones of the White Sox rebuild.

The motivation

The Cubs began a rebuild in 2012 under new team President Theo Epstein and watched it culminate in a championship in 2016. The Sox’s strategy of annually filling holes with veterans such as Todd Frazier, Jeff Samardzija and James Shields obviously wasn’t working.

Shortly after the Cubs victory parade, Sox general manager Rick Hahn says he’s driven to change things.

“Emotionally, you also feel reinforcement of that frustration,” Hahn said of watching the Cubs. “It does drive you a bit to get back to that (2005 World Series) level. ... We would be lying if we said we weren’t envious or motivated to get back.”

The rebuild begins

Hahn makes the first move of the rebuild at the winter meetings on Dec. 7, 2016, dealing ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects, including power arm Michael Kopech and Moncada.

“Given where we were as an organization entering this offseason, we knew we were going to have to make some painful decisions,” Hahn says. “But if we had the opportunity to acquire some high-impact talent that would be around for a number of years, it was time to start that process. ... So today was the first step in what very likely will be an extended process.”

One day later, Hahn acquires Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Washington Nationals for Adam Eaton.

“It’s amazing to be coming over to the White Sox with a bunch of young talent,” Giolito says. “It’s a great opportunity for us all to develop and put a really good team together in Chicago.”

The core gets its centerpiece

On May 27, 2017, Hahn signs 19-year-old Cuban prospect Luis Robert to a $26 million deal to become the centerpiece of the growing core of young players. The Sox created a virtual-reality video of Robert, who donned the VR goggles to see himself in the Sox clubhouse, and getting introduced by public address announcer Gene Honda. Hahn’s sons, Jacob and Charlie, approve of the virtual-reality video, which Hahn calls “next level.”

Sox Chairman Jerry Reindsorf gives Robert some sound advice when they speak on the field after the signing: “Don’t spend all your money in one place.”

Tim Anderson’s maturation

Shortstop Tim Anderson signed a six-year, $25 million deal during spring training in 2017 to be part of the core, but struggled after the May shooting death of a close friend, Branden Moss, who was godfather to his Anderson’s daughter, Peyton. By the end of the ’17 season, Anderson has his confidence back and his average has picked up.

“I didn’t realize until I started seeing a counselor,” Anderson says in September 2017. “We talked and I just listened to some of the things she told me. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a lot I’ve been through.’ Ever since I talked to her, things have been getting better. I’ve been relieved and things have been off my chest.”

Anderson hits an American League-leading .335 in 2019, establishing himself as one of the game’s top hitters and becoming a leader in the Sox clubhouse.

Sox vs. the Fun Police

On April 28, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo., Anderson leads off the second game of a doubleheader with a home run and yells in glee as he leaves the batters box. Royals catcher Salvador Pérez says something to Anderson when he touches the plate, and words are exchanged when Perez reaches second base the next inning, causing a bench-clearing scene in which no punches are thrown.

Perez says he told Anderson: “I’ve hit some homers too, (but) I keep running the bases. I don’t get loud like you.”

Anderson tells reporters: “I’m a leadoff guy, so my job is to get my teammates going. It’s not about them; it’s about my teammates. I play the game with a lot of energy, lot of confidence. Just having fun.”

Thus begins the long-running saga of the Sox vs. the Fun Police.

Giolito’s breakthrough

While suffering through the 2018 season with a 6.13 ERA and an AL-worst 90 walks, Giolito refuses to mope or shy away from media. He guts his way through the poor season, changes his mechanics in the winter and is rewarded in July 2019 with a selection to the AL All-Star squad.

“I think I did a good job of fooling you guys sometimes,” he says at the All-Star game of his ’18 struggles. “I wasn’t happy. Not with life — I’m always happy with life. My life has been great. But I wasn’t happy with how I was performing because I knew I was so much better. It was that feeling of unrealized potential: ‘I know I can do this, but I’m not doing it.’’

In one season, Giolito goes from being one of the worst starters in the game to one of the best.

Robert’s debut

Robert and the Sox had agreed to a six-year, $50 million deal with two options before his first major-league game, the largest deal in major-league history for a player without any service time. On July 24, 2020, Robert makes his long-awaited debut in the opener of the 2020 season, which starts in July after the MLB shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the debuts of Moncada, Giolito, Kopech, Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease, no fans are allowed inside the ballpark to witness Robert’s first game.

Teammate Adam Engel tells Robert to use his speed and skills to acclimate himself to the majors: “You have to push the limits and push the boundaries because you have the ability to do things that other people can’t.”

Hitting seventh in the order, Robert rips a single to left on the first pitch he sees from Minnesota Twins starter José Berrios. A star is born.

Reinsdorf hires Tony La Russa

The White Sox scuffled down the stretch in September 2020 and lost the top seed in the expanded playoffs, falling to the No. 8 spot. They fell to the Oakland A’s in a three-game series, ending their first postseason appearance since 2008.

After years of lauding the work of manager Rick Renteria, Hahn abruptly fires him and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper. Reinsdorf then turns to a surprise candidate, 76-year-old Tony La Russa, who has been out of the dugout since retiring from managing in 2011.

“It killed him to be sitting in the stands or sitting in a suite watching the game,” Reinsdorf says later. “That’s why I went to Rick and (executive vice-president) Kenny (Williams) and said we should go after this guy.”

Despite some fan backlash, especially after news of La Russa’s DUI arrest from the previous winter emerged, the Sox stick by their man. Reinsdorf and La Russa both deny their relationship was a factor in the hiring.

“If there was any truth to what you’re saying, it would be not reading Jerry Reinsdorf at all correctly,” La Russa says. “His major interest on the baseball side is what is best for the Chicago White Sox, and the fans we’re hoping to drive into out ballpark in droves. Any past relationship or current relationship he’s made with me over the years (was not a factor).”

Rodón’s no-no

Non-tendered by the Sox after an injury-plagued career, Carlos Rodón re-signs on a one-year deal in 2021 and throws a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on April 14 in only his second start.

With Giolito and newcomer Lance Lynn heading the rotation and Cease developing some consistency, the Sox finally have a rotation that can compete with anyone in the league. Rodón, Lynn and closer Liam Hendriks all make the All-Star team, along with Anderson.

Hollywood Ending at the ‘Field of Dreams’

In one of the most dramatic finishes to a regular-season game in Sox history, Anderson hits a walk-off home run to deliver a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees in the nationally-televised Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game gives the Sox a huge boost on the national stage and introduces Anderson to the rest of the world outside Chicago. The game is a ratings hit, and another is planned for 2022 between the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

“You never mess with a winning streak,” actor Kevin Costner, the film’s star says. “It does feel like all the teams will want to touch this.”

On to the next one

The Sox have their first division title since 2008 virtually wrapped up by the 2021 All-Star break, and the only thing left is waiting on the clincher. It finally arrives Sept. 23 in Cleveland with a win in the first game of a split doubleheader.

“Once the postseason starts, hopefully we keep that same momentum and keep pushing,” Anderson says. “We all understand that this is just a start. We’re going to celebrate this and put it behind us and keep moving, keep pushing, and hopefully we can do something special.”

Now the Sox are ready to take that big leap forward in October.

After five long years, the team Sox fans have patiently waited for is here.

