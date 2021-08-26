Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert is producing at the plate since returning from the injured list

Luis Robert hit a sharp liner to left on the first pitch Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The ball skipped away from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and went to the wall, but Robert wasn’t 100% positive he touched first when he rounded the bag, so he returned to the base for a long single.

“When I hit the ball, I kept looking at the ball instead of the base,” Robert said after the game through an interpreter. “And even though I tagged the base, I wasn’t sure. Because it was the first inning, I didn’t want to have that play get reviewed and then something could happen. I just wanted to make sure that I tagged the base and just moved on.”

It was a good call.

Robert scored four pitches later on José Abreu’s three-run home run. The Chicago White Sox center fielder had three hits and scored twice in the 5-2 victory as he continued to make a big impact since returning from the injured list.

With shortstop Tim Anderson back Wednesday from a four-game absence due to hamstring tightness, Robert moved to the fifth slot after leading off Tuesday.

He said his mindset doesn’t change wherever he’s placed in the batting order.

“I’m feeling very comfortable and good at home plate,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where in the lineup I’m hitting. It can be first, second, third, eight, seven, nine — it’s the same. My mindset is the same.”

Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert’s approach is “what you hope for as a team.”

“Teammates appreciate it, coaching staffs appreciate it,” La Russa said before Wednesday’s game at Rogers Centre. “But the fact that he is so ready to be in different spots in the batting order, it’s probably no surprise to anybody. Some guys are really distracted or bummed out if they’re not hitting in one or two spots. So his flexibility that way makes him very valuable.”

Wherever Robert bats, he has produced. In his first 12 games back, he slashed .367/.404/.571 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He missed a little more than three months after suffering a complete tear of his right hip flexor May 2 against the Cleveland Indians.

“Honestly, you never know how you’re going to produce when you come back,” Robert said last week. “You’re hoping to do your best, but you don’t know. You don’t have that certainty. I want to thank God because this is happening. Honestly, I’m feeling kind of the same way I was feeling right before the injury happened.”

Teammates have been impressed with how quickly Robert and Eloy Jiménez have gotten back in the swing of things. Jiménez had a .302/.320/.552 slash line with six home runs and 24 RBIs in his first 24 games after missing nearly the first four months of the season with a torn left pectoral tendon.

“We needed them and they’re producing right away,” third baseman Yoán Moncada said last week through an interpreter. “And the victories have been coming thanks to them too. It’s been a good contribution.”

More offensive help could be on the way. Catcher Yasmani Grandal is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

“Everything has been positive so far,” La Russa said Wednesday of Grandal. “The decision will probably be made (Wednesday) or (Thursday) as far as when will we see him in Chicago. It’s imminent, for sure, but the official thing has not been decided.”

Robert entered Wednesday’s game with a .333/.374/.500 slash line for the season with 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games.

“He’s a fast learner,” Moncada said. “He’s been improving every day. That’s been about the talent and the commitment he has to get better. I’m very happy for him and I know the team is happy to have him too. It’s a win-win situation for all of us.”

Robert said he gained valuable experience as a rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and it’s paying off now.

“Last year, I had a very good first month and then the second month I was in a really bad stretch that I didn’t know how to get out of it,” Robert said. “I learned from that. The key in this year has been I’ve been more selective. I’ve been swinging at pitches in the strike zone, and I think the pitchers realize that.

“I’ve been laying off pitches that are out of the strike zone, something that I wasn’t doing before. I think that has been the key.”

