Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks closer looks back, ahead

One of Liam Hendriks’ favorite appearances of 2021 didn’t result in a save.

But it did secure a significant step in Chicago White Sox history.

The Sox called on Hendriks to get the final three outs in the first game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Sept. 23 at Progressive Field.

Leading by five runs, it wasn’t a save situation. Still, Hendriks displayed his usual sharpness. And when he struck out Myles Straw for the final out of the seven-inning game, the Sox clinched the American League Central for the first time since 2008 and earned playoff berths in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Hendriks was a big reason for the success. And Wednesday, he was named the American League’s Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year. He became the first person to win it in consecutive seasons, having earned the honor in 2020 with the Oakland Athletics. The award was established in 2014.

Hendriks appreciated the recognition and is already looking forward to making an impact again next season.

“Being the first guy in the American League to go back-to-back is something that I never really anticipated, but it’s definitely welcomed as it is,” Hendriks said Thursday during a conference call. “But I think this one means a lot just purely based on the fact it’s over the course of a full season where you go through the ups and downs and you battle back. I didn’t have a great April and August. But the other months redeemed me in that little bit.

“It’s nice to have the personal accomplishment. But now we have to work toward the offseason and hopefully put together a good bullpen for the White Sox and hopefully we get that back and work for a ring.”

Hendriks had an AL-best 38 saves, led major-league relievers with 113 strikeouts, and his 0.73 WHIP and 16.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio also were bests in the AL. He went 8-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 69 relief outings.

Hendriks pointed to reaching 100 strikeouts and leading the league in saves among his high points and took pride in walking just seven batters in 71 innings. He said consistency is the key.

“Every pitcher, no matter who it is and how good you are, is going to go through a stretch where you struggle with the command or you struggle with leaving balls over the plate, or your stuff just isn’t as good,” Hendriks said. “(It’s) the consistency in making sure that doesn’t happen as often, and as soon as it does happen, recognizing and being able to flip the switch and get back to a different spot.”

Hendriks ended the Sox’s season in 2020, recording a strikeout for the A’s in Game 3 of the AL wild-card series. The Sox signed him last offseason with hopes of an extended playoff run, but they were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the Houston Astros.

“We had the talent to be a world championship team,” Hendriks said. “We definitely had the talent on paper, on personality, everything like that. But the only thing we were lacking was experience. That is something that is invaluable.”

Hendriks is confident the group took plenty away from the playoff series.

“We tried to do too much in the playoffs,” he said. “We were trying to hit a three-run homer with no one on. We were trying to strike out the side with the first pitch of an at-bat. We were pushing ourselves to do too much in a certain situation that didn’t call for that. That’s something that you gain with experience. You gain with being able to be around some guys and let those cooler heads prevail.”

And Hendriks also is hoping for the best when it comes to the uncertainty surrounding the collective bargaining agreement. The current deal between Major League Baseball and the players expires next month.

“Both sides are trying to move to a direction where it works for both sides,” Hendriks said. “There’s some give and take there, and it’s just how much you value how much you’re giving and how much you value what you’re taking. That’s the biggest crux in any negotiation, whether it be a free-agent deal with a team or ... a union versus organization sort of thing or anything.

“But both sides are coming from a place where they’re trying to make it be as big and as strong as possible. That’s just how it goes. A lot of it is posturing now and hopefully we can get it to a point where it’s amicable, we can make this decision and we can get back to playing this game we love. Because I think everybody’s of the same accord where games missed next year will be detrimental to the sport for decades to come. And I don’t think anybody wants that.”

