Chicago White Sox ask fans to wear black for postseason games

Having won their first American League Central title since 2008, the Chicago White Sox are calling on their fans to help re-create the atmosphere from that season’s “Blackout” division tiebreaker game.

In a news release Tuesday, the Sox asked fans to wear black to all of the team’s postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field and said they will distribute 40,000 black “Change the Game” rally towels at the first AL Division Series home game.

That will be either Game 1 on Thursday, Oct. 7, or Game 3 on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the best-of-five series, likely against the Houston Astros. The Sox enter Tuesday’s games trailing the Astros by 2½ games for the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs.

In 2008, the Sox and Minnesota Twins finished the season with 88-74 records and met on the South Side for a one-game tiebreaker for the division title. With the crowd of 40,354 mostly wearing black, John Danks pitched eight innings of two-hit ball on three days’ rest and Jim Thome homered to lead off the seventh in a 1-0 victory.

“Just as we saw with the ‘Blackout game’ in 2008, 40,000 White Sox fans standing strong in our team’s color is a sight to behold,” Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in the release. “We’re ready to show the 26 guys in our dugout that Chicago is for them.”

The 2008 Sox went on to lose to the eventual AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the ALDS.

Single-game tickets for possible ALDS and AL Championship Series games at Guaranteed Rate Field go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday at whitesox.com.

