Chicago fan favorites Kris Bryant and Chris Sale can expect warm welcomes this weekend

Chicago Cubs fans never got a chance to say goodbye to Kris Bryant or Anthony Rizzo when manager David Ross sat the two stars for their final home game before the July 30 trade deadline.

Rizzo, who seemed surprised when his trade to the New York Yankees went down, admitted afterward he had asked Ross for the day off. Bryant had been scheduled off but was ready to pinch hit if necessary. The next day he was dealt to the San Francisco Giants.

Six weeks later, Bryant finally will get his chance to hear from Cubs fans when the Giants come to town Friday for the start of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Neither Ross nor President Jed Hoyer will be at the ballpark. Both tested positive for COVID-19 last week and are quarantining.

But if they open their windows around 1:20 p.m. Friday, they’ll probably be able to hear the fans’ reaction.

Homecoming weekend, however, won’t be limited to Wrigley Field. Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale on Sunday will make his first start at Sox Park in more than two years, facing the team he began his career with, while former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber also returns with the Red Sox after being feted at Wrigley, along with Jon Lester, when they played for the Washington Nationals in May.

Whenever a popular player leaves town, there’s always hope that someday he will return. Rarely does it turn out well, as Jake Arrieta found out when he was released last month.

Sale ended any such speculation in spring training 2019 when he signed a five-year, $145 million extension with the Red Sox that ran through 2024, with a vesting option through ‘25. Bryant will be a free agent after this season, while Schwarber and the Red Sox have a mutual $11.5 million option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.

The likelihood of either Bryant or Schwarber returning to the Cubs seems remote, though both said all the right things after leaving, unlike Rizzo, who told WMVP-AM 1000′s David Kaplan he was “confused” as to why Hoyer chose to tell reporters he could sleep well knowing he made Rizzo, Bryant and Javier Báez fair contract offers.

“Why say that?” Rizzo said. “Sounds like a bad breakup and the person saying they’re fine when they’re not fine.”

Bryant took the high road and said upon arriving in San Francisco that Hoyer had the players’ interests in mind when he made the deals, including sending him to a team close to his Las Vegas home.

“That’s a very classy move,” Bryant said.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts has told confidants Hoyer will be able to spend on free agents this offseason, according to sources. But whether Hoyer will be able to afford Bryant — or wants him back — remains to be seen.

Near the end of Bryant’s run, a fan sitting near Ricketts bought Bryant jerseys for a few dozen people in the section to send a message to Cubs ownership that he should be re-signed. A few hundred fans likely will be wearing Bryant jerseys this weekend at Wrigley.

Many factors are still to be determined, not the least of which is Bryant’s value. He has rebounded from a subpar performance in 2020 and shown more versatility in the outfield. But whether he’s the superstar he was only a few years ago is up for debate.

With a 3.4 WAR, Bryant ranks 43rd in the category among qualifying players, according to fangraphs.com, and his last really dominant season was in 2017, when he posted a 6.7 WAR. Bryant’s agent, Scott Boras, is renowned for getting his players more money than most expected, so there should be plenty of interest this winter, assuming negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement don’t lead to a virtual signing freeze, as many expect.

Meanwhile, the return of Sale to the South Side is significant because the Red Sox are battling for an American League wild-card spot and he’ll be facing a contending White Sox team for the first time since being dealt after the 2016 season. Sale shut out the Sox through six innings in his last appearance at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 3, 2019, striking out 10 while earning the win.

But even in 2018, when he lost to Dylan Covey in a pitchers’ duel at Fenway Park, Sale admitted he didn’t know many White Sox players.

“They have had a lot of turnover,” he told reporters after the loss. “When you’re talking about rebuilding, that’s kind of the name of the game. … They have the right guys in the right spots. They have some high draft picks, made some good trades. We’ll see.”

Two of the “right guys” Sale was referring to, manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper, were fired after last season. Two of the players he was traded for, Yoán Moncada and Michael Kopech, are vital parts of a team on track to win its first division title since 2008.

Sale will be making his sixth start since rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and figures to get the call in the wild-card game if the Red Sox make the postseason. The team has been ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak that saw eight players recently sidelined with positive tests or because of close contacts with someone who tested positive. Sale gave the team a pep talk last week, saying: “Nothing is going to stop us.”

“When you have guys like that that can speak up in the clubhouse and then they go out there and perform, it’s a lot easier,” manager Alex Cora said.

No matter what uniforms they wear, Bryant and Sale always will be welcomed warmly at their old ballparks, just as Schwarber was at Wrigley earlier this season.

It’s the Chicago Way.

