Chicago Cubs: Small moves only before expected lockout

The premise of the Chicago Cubs’ offseason strategy sounded good in theory.

Retool the roster by spending intelligently, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has often put it, while being active in free agency to complement the players they value on their roster.

At some point, though, words go only so far. The Cubs’ actions in the free-agent market will serve as the true indicator of whether the organization is merely recalibrating and trying to reposition itself quickly into a title contender — or if this is another, perhaps less painful, rebuild.

While Major League Baseball has seen more than $1.5 billion worth of contracts agreed to in the last three days, the Cubs have been largely uninvolved in free-agent transactions — which should not come as a surprise.

They telegraphed their approach weeks ago, outlining a vision since late in the season when Hoyer expressed a desire to spend wisely. The repeated phrasing from September into October suggested the Cubs wouldn’t pursue long-term, big-money deals for star-caliber players. Rather than aggressively look to upgrade a 71-91 roster and tap into a deep free-agent market, the Cubs were content to let things develop entering the offseason and see what the new collective bargaining agreement entails.

The current CBA is scheduled to expire at 10:59 p.m. CST Wednesday, and without a new deal in place, owners are expected to lock out players.

The Cubs’ approach seemingly hasn’t changed amid this week’s flurry of activity around baseball, including former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez reportedly reaching a six-year, $140 million agreement with the Detroit Tigers.

“I try to think about how would I spend my own money. You can’t spend the same dollar twice,” Hoyer said during the general managers meetings in early November. “It’s important that you want to make sure you’re spending intelligently. We have some resources to spend, in part because we don’t have a lot of players we had before and those guys were taking up a lot of payroll space, but we need to use that in a really smart way.

“Sometimes people focus on how much you’re spending on just this year. OK, but if it takes you a lot of years out in the future to get that player, you have to think about how that’s going to impact future teams. And what I’ve learned is that it will. You always have to keep that in mind as you think through these things. You’re not just spending 2022 dollars, you could be spending 2026 dollars. Is that a good dollar spent in 2026? Because the future is going to come.”

Although Hoyer stated before the offseason that the Cubs intended to be active in free agency, clearly they aren’t playing in the big-contract portion of the free-agent pool. On Tuesday, the Cubs reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with veteran catcher Yan Gomes and a one-year big-league deal with 27-year-old outfielder Clint Frazier. The New York Yankees designated Frazier for assignment and released him Nov. 23.

Frazier fits the mold of the type of players the Cubs are expected to target. He has two more arbitration years, and it’s a high-upside, low-risk, short-term contract. Frazier, the No. 5 pick in the 2013 draft, has battled injuries during his career. He appeared in only 66 games for the Yankees in 2021, going on the injured list with vertigo on July 2 and not playing in another major-league game the rest of the season.

His peripherals are intriguing despite coming off the worst season of his career. While he has some swing-and-miss issues, Frazier can draw walks (15.1% walk rate over the last two seasons), and when he’s going well, as in 2020, he consistently hits the ball hard.

The Gomes and Frazier signings can’t be fully evaluated until the complete picture of the Cubs’ offseason moves is in place. Similar to the Wade Miley waiver claim, they are solid complementary pieces; they should not end up being the Cubs’ most notable free-agent acquisitions.

It should be jarring that a big-market team with plenty of holes on the roster, financial flexibility and a lack of star power isn’t looking to sign a middle-of-the-order hitter or top arm. Then again, the last time the Cubs signed a position player to a contract longer than two years was Jason Heyward’s eight-year, $184 million contract in December 2015. Right-hander Yu Darvish made it only halfway through his six-year, $126 million deal before the Cubs jettisoned him last offseason in a cost-saving move.

Right now, the Cubs have only one guaranteed contract on the books after 2023 in infielder David Bote ($5.51 million for 2024 with club options the next two years). Kyle Hendricks’ and Heyward’s contracts end after 2023, though the Cubs have a $16 million club option on Hendricks for 2024.

There is a truth, too, that the organization hasn’t experienced in a while: The Cubs aren’t currently a marquee destination for players whose priority is to join a title-contending team. This applies mostly to the upper echelon of free agents, but the Cubs might miss out on others in their price range because of their current track.

Free agents who received and rejected a qualifying offer add another layer to decisions with draft pick compensation attached to any deal.

“Certainly it’s something we have to factor in that you have to weigh it accordingly as you think through it,” Hoyer said during the GM meetings. “I wouldn’t go past that as to say it’s a calculus that we have to do if we’re going to swim in those waters.”

When accounting for the 40-man roster — including players without guaranteed contracts, benefits and minor-league salaries — the Cubs have about $102 million committed to the competitive balance payroll for 2022, according to Spotrac’s projections.

Beyond building a team that can fight for the division title, the business side of the organization faces a battle to retain strong attendance — a figure that dipped after last year’s trade deadline — without notably improving the on-field product. The Cubs’ lack of star power makes for a tougher draw when, outside of top prospect Brennen Davis, there also aren’t many notable prospects on the verge of the majors.

The Cubs have money to spend, and impactful free-agent talent remains available. Tuesday’s moves should only be a start in acquiring what they need to field a competitive team in 2022.

