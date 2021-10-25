Chicago Cubs hire Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager

The Chicago Cubs’ reshaping of the front office features another addition.

The team announced the hiring Monday of Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager. The move comes 10 days after the Cubs named Carter Hawkins their GM.

Bokhari, 38, spent the previous three seasons with the Houston Astros, most recently as senior director of strategic decision making, a promotion he received before the 2021 season. He initially joined the Astros organization in November 2018 as director of research and development and was elevated to senior director of player evaluation a year later.

Bokhari’s role with the Astros involved player evaluation at all levels: amateur, professional and international. He began his career in Major League Baseball in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he worked four seasons in the research and development department as a senior analyst.

After graduating from Arizona in 2009 with an undergraduate degree in psychology and mathematics, Bokhari earned a master’s in statistics (2011) and a Ph.D. in quantitative psychology (2014) from Illinois.

The infusion of external hires is part of a revamped front office that includes the reported impending departure of senior vice president of player development Jason McLeod and assistant GM Randy Bush’s transition to an advisory role.

