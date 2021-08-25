Chicago Cubs: Adam Morgan's road back from arm surgery

A four-hour car ride from Indianapolis to Milwaukee gave Adam Morgan plenty of time to think.

It was late June, and the Chicago Cubs had added Morgan to the 40-man roster to give them another left-hander in the bullpen. He had spent the previous six weeks before his call up showing he was healthy and still an effective reliever. Neither of those were a sure thing: Morgan underwent surgery in early October 2020 to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow.

“It was something that needed to be done if baseball were going to work out or not, I still needed to fix my elbow, so that was an easy decision for me,” Morgan told the Tribune. “I feel like my whole career has been kind of like, hey, surprise yourself, see what you can do. It was tough trying to do those things while you’re injured, but you never want to be down, you never want to not be able to pitch in a game.

“Those kind of demons were fighting me in trying to take care of myself to be good for the team. I’ve learned a lot over those years — it’s been a crazy ride.”

Elbow issues plagued Morgan, 31, the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, the organization he’d spent his entire career with since they selected him in third round of the 2011 draft. He missed a month during the first half of 2019 with a left forearm strain that by August 2019 landed him back on the injured list, this time with a left flexor strain that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He was limited to just 17 appearances.

Recommended for you…

The 2020 campaign didn’t fare much better. Morgan again dealt with a wonky left elbow that cost him two weeks on the IL at the start of September. Although he pitched in six games over the final month of the shortened schedule, an MRI at the conclusion of the Phillies’ season revealed he never fully healed — the imaging showed his flexor tendon had become significantly more torn. For 1 ½ years, Morgan knew his arm wasn’t 100%, and it ultimately resulted in the October surgery that required seven months of recovery and rehab.

So, as a car service took him to join the Cubs in Milwaukee on June 29, Morgan spent the entire ride on his phone, texting and calling a long mental list of people who supported him along the way.

“I just wanted to say thank you ... all these people that helped me get to where I am, I wanted them to know how much they meant to me,” Morgan said. “Nobody’s story is easy. But when you put it in perspective of, you made it back after a surgery, you don’t want to sit back and say, ‘Look, I’ve made it.’ You want to make sure that everybody else knows you’re extremely grateful.”

The Cubs gave Morgan a minor-league contract last offseason knowing he likely wouldn’t be big-league ready until sometime in the summer. The organization saw his potential though. Morgan was an attractive lefty bullpen arm because of his MLB track record of success versus left-handed hitters and his ability to execute his offspeed pitches while commanding his fastball. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy explained it was an easy decision to bring Morgan in on a minor-league deal to get him healthy and see what he could do.

“The way we like to approach pitching a lot of the time, especially opposite handed hitters, he has the ability to do a lot of different things and we talked a lot about as good as he is against lefties, maybe being too one dimensional versus righties,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “He’s done a lot better job being able to use offspeed early in the count, saving his fastball for later once he’s ahead and then flip it when he needs to and get ahead with the heater and then go to spin.

“I love guys that throw strikes, and I love guys that throw strikes with multiple pitches. It’s really fun to watch him compete.”

Morgan had a couple shaky appearances following his call up, which Hottovy attributed to him getting back into a big-league routine and mentality. They implemented a few mechanical adjustments, including utilizing his lower half better. Then, once Morgan got locked in, the Cubs worked with him on subtle changes to his pitch usage.

In the process, Morgan has been the Cubs’ most reliable reliever over the past five weeks. He owns a 0.71 ERA (one earned run in 12 ⅔ innings) in his last 16 games since July 17. During that span, Morgan has walked four and struck out 19 batters while holding opponents to a .178 average and .245 on-base percentage. Left-handed hitters have experience little success off Morgan this year, going 4-for-38 (.105 average).

Morgan’s track record as an MLB reliever is valuable in a largely inexperienced bullpen, something the Cubs aren’t overlooking in their evaluations of how the lefty potentially fits into their plans beyond this season. When Morgan is healthy, he’s proven to be a successful major-league reliever. After the Phillies transitioned him from starter to reliever after two seasons, Morgan recorded a 3.97 ERA, 108 ERA+ and 9.6 K per 9 innings in 144 relief appearances between 2017-19.

“He’s a guy that you’re going to want to have around; his ability to do a lot of other things I think gives him more room versus righties that he’s now starting to experience,” Hottovy said. “That veteran presence, that calming sense that he brings, he’s very grounded and he’s very centered. (Morgan and Rex Brothers) are really good role models for these young guys.

“Definitely a guy for me I’d love to continue to have and get to work with.”

Morgan credited Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young for helping his transition to a new organization for the first time in his professional baseball career. It helps Young knows Morgan well and has seen him at his best in the majors while serving as the Phillies assistant pitching coach (2018) and then head pitching coach (2019).

“The thing we’ve always tried to remind him of is whenever he’s been healthy in the big leagues as a reliever, he’s been a really good pitcher,” Young told the Tribune. “What we all love about Adam is he’ll fight through it, he’ll pitch through it, he’ll take the ball and it got to a point where he just couldn’t physically do that anymore. So to see him have the surgery, do all the necessary rehab and get back to being the version of him that’s a very, very good major-league reliever has been awesome to see.”

Morgan’s slider had been a devastating weapon for him, particularly against left-handed hitters. The uniqueness of the pitch makes it tough for hitters to handle. Young pointed to the amount of sweep and velocity that results in the soft contact and whiffs because he’s also able to consistently throw the pitch for strikes.

“He really understands who he is and why he’s really good when he’s healthy,” Young said. “His stuff’s always been really good, and now he’s got the belief in what he’s doing. The combination of those two things has been really cool to see.”

Morgan is in a better place mentally after everything he’s gone through since 2019. He’s learned to be OK with whatever happens. He understands there’s only so many things a player can control: their effort, diet, work ethic. It’s important to appreciate life as well, which is why he embraces being a tourist on road trips. He wants to see the cities he plays in, even if that means just going out for coffee or breakfast.

There is peace, too, that comes with knowing you’re completely healthy on the mound. Morgan said that after having his elbow ligament repaired and going through rehab process he wanted to apologize to his family for being “out of it for a long time” and battling himself, which he described as being quiet and not letting anybody in. He called being healthy now a blessing.

“It’s easier to sleep at night, no matter what the outcome is, because you gave it all you’ve got,” Morgan said. “When you’re injured and you’re trying to fight through that and you’re also trying to perform on the field, that’s when you battle your inner self., You battle what’s in your head and what you should do, how you can help the team.”

“In the back of your mind, coming from surgery and not knowing if I was going to play anymore or how it was going to turn out, you just go out there kind of with a clear head, and no matter what happens, I’m going back to my family.”

Morgan experienced a glimpse of what life will be like once his playing career is over during the three-month shutdown last year and then the lengthy post-surgery process. He cherished the time with his two young kids and wife, Rachel, who is due with their third child in December. His success with the Cubs now doesn’t overshadow that gratitude.

“Each day, I’m very thankful to be here, that’s how I’m going about this,” Morgan said. “I don’t think that I deserve anything. I don’t think that this game gives you anything, that’s for sure. If I were to retire, there wasn’t going to be a moment of silence, there wasn’t going to be a retiring of my number — the game doesn’t owe you anything. But for me, you want to respect the game, do the right things and see how far you can go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0