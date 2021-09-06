Carlos Rodón: Chicago White Sox hopeful pitcher will be available

Carlos Rodón last pitched Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Chicago White Sox are hopeful the All-Star will be available when the team returns to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday to open a series against the Boston Red Sox.

Rodón has made two starts since returning in late August from a stint on the injured list with left shoulder fatigue. He isn’t slated to pitch during the upcoming Tuesday-Thursday series in Oakland.

“We like him pitching but he’s still not experiencing the good feeling, whether it’s (shoulder) fatigue and a little sore,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. “Right now we’re hoping he can pitch against the Red Sox over the weekend, but there are no guarantees there.

“When he doesn’t feel right, it’s impossible to push it. You don’t dare even think of that. We do miss him in the rotation.”

The Sox are already down two starters after placing Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito on the IL.

Rodón went on the IL retroactive to Aug. 8 and returned Aug. 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He went threw 67 pitches in five innings in that outing and threw 77 pitches in five innings Wednesday against the Pirates.

“Tired, sore, you know, there is a combination there, not just fatigue,” La Russa said. “He’s got some soreness to him. You’ve all heard it before and it’s true, whether it’s arm, legs, back, soreness is (something) you live with in this game. You don’t ever play not sore, if you’re pitching or playing. But you recognize sore versus hurt and we don’t want to get him hurt.”

