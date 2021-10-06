Abreu’s status for ALDS Game 1 is up in the air

First baseman José Abreu’s status for Game 1 of the American League Division Series is up in the air after battling flu-like symptoms in recent days, the Chicago White Sox announced.

The 2020 AL MVP was scheduled to travel to Houston on Wednesday night.

The Sox said multiple tests confirmed the illness is not COVID-19-related. According to the team’s statement, Abreu is feeling better and his symptoms are improving.

“Sunday, he didn’t play (in the regular-season finale), he just didn’t feel well,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday. “Had a bit of the flu. Got to the workout (Tuesday) and he had a tough night with fever.

“And now we’re all brimming with happiness and excitement because the fever broke, he passed the test, which is mandatory. He’ll be flying here and then see what his strength level is for (Thursday). But our worst fears were never realized. He’ll be back in uniform.”

Abreu led the Sox with 30 home runs and 117 RBIs in the regular season. He also led the Sox in games played (152).

“We’ve had several discussions in the clubhouse about how stubborn he’s going to be about admitting how he feels for the game (Thursday),” La Russa said. “We’ll just put his hand on the baseball bible and see. But I think for certain, if he’s not in there (Thursday), he’ll be in there (Friday).”

The Sox did clear up their starters for the first two games of the series. Lance Lynn is slated to go in Game 1 and Lucas Giolito is set for Game 2.

