 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

4 notable Chicago Cubs stats to follow during the final 18 games

  • 0

Kevin and Donnie preview the NFL Week 2 matchup between the Bengals Vs. Bears. 

For a season expected to end in the postseason, the Chicago Cubs aren’t planning meaningful games this September.

In the weeks since the July 30 trade deadline, the Cubs’ revamped roster has yielded unlikely success stories with highs (a seven-game winning streak) and lows (an 11-game losing streak).

Beyond enjoying baseball on the North Side until next year, there are four notable numbers worth following during the Cubs’ final 18 games, which starts Tuesday night with their series opener in Philadelphia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News