4 notable Chicago Cubs stats to follow during the final 18 games

For a season expected to end in the postseason, the Chicago Cubs aren’t planning meaningful games this September.

In the weeks since the July 30 trade deadline, the Cubs’ revamped roster has yielded unlikely success stories with highs (a seven-game winning streak) and lows (an 11-game losing streak).

Beyond enjoying baseball on the North Side until next year, there are four notable numbers worth following during the Cubs’ final 18 games, which starts Tuesday night with their series opener in Philadelphia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0