2 Chicago Blackhawks named to 2022 US Olympics hockey team

Blackhawks Red Wings Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. 

 PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Team USA Hockey unveiled the first three players who compete for gold in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and two are Chicago Blackhawks: Patrick Kane and Seth Jones.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is the third, and the rest of the 25-man team is expected to be revealed in January.

“It’s no secret we’re excited about the prospects of our team for the 2022 Games,” Stan Bowman said in a statement. “Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the U.S.”

Blackhawks Red Wings Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. 

Bowman is the general manager of Team USA, as well as president of hockey operations and general manager for the Hawks.

For Kane, it will be his third Olympics. The Hawks right winger won silver in 2010, losing to Hawks teammate Jonathan Toews’ Canadian team in Vancouver, and his 2014 team finished fourth, just out of medal contention in Sochi.

It will be Jones’ first Olympics. He has played Team USA, helping win bronze at the 2015 IIHF Men’s World Championship and gold-medal team at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship.

