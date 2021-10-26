Ozzie Guillén reportedly interviews for Padres managerial opening

Ozzie Guillén, who guided the Chicago White Sox to the 2005 World Series title, interviewed for the San Diego Padres managerial opening, according to a report from The Athletic.

Guillén has a 747-710 career record as a major-league manager with the Sox (2004-11) and Miami Marlins (2012).

He had a 678-617 record during eight seasons managing the Sox, winning it all in 2005 and leading the Sox to a division title in 2008.

He went 69-93 with the Marlins in 2012.

Guillén, 57, played for the Sox (1985-97), Baltimore Orioles (’98), Atlanta Braves (’98-99) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000). He originally signed with the Padres as an amateur free agent in 1980 and was traded to the Sox in December 1984.

He recently has provided pregame and postgame analysis for Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago.

According to reports, former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas are among those the Padres have also interviewed.

