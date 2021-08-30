Luis Robert hits 2 of the Chicago White Sox’s 5 home runs in a 13-1 rout of the Cubs to take 2 of 3 in Round 2 of the City Series

CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal homered during a seven-run fifth inning for the Chicago White Sox in a 13-1 blowout victory against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox hit five home runs Sunday — including two by Luis Robert — in front of a sellout crowd of 38,565 on the way to taking two of three in Round 2 of the City Series.

The Sox won five of the six meetings between the teams this season.

Three of the homers Sunday came against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (14-6), who allowed eight runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 4⅔ innings.

Sox starter Dylan Cease (11-6) pitched six sharp innings, allowing one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. It was the eighth double-digit strikeout game of Cease’s career.

The Cubs jumped out to large leads in the first two games of the series. The Sox struck first Sunday with a solo home run by Robert in the first.

The Sox put together a two-run rally in the second. Andrew Vaughn singled and Brian Goodwin followed with a two-run homer to left, his eighth of the season.

Frank Schwindel homered leading off the fourth for the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas, who had two hits in his major-league debut, doubled leading off the fifth. That gave the Cubs three cracks with the tying run at the plate. Cease struck out Sergio Alcántara, Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.

The Sox broke the game open in the bottom of the inning. José Abreu drove in two with a two-out double. He has 101 RBIs this season, the sixth time he has reached 100 RBIs in his eight major-league seasons.

Jiménez followed with a three-run homer. Grandal hit a two-run homer against reliever Adam Morgan.

Robert added a two-run homer in the sixth against Scott Effross, who was making his major-league debut.

Even on a day when shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Yoán Moncada rested, the Sox showed how quickly their offense can produce big numbers.

