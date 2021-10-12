Lineups for Sox-Astros Game 5

The Chicago White Sox look to extend the American League Division Series to a winner-take-all situation as they face the Houston Astros in Game 4 at 1:07 p.m. today at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Astros have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The formula is simple. If the Sox win today, there will be a series-deciding Game 5 Wednesday in Houston. If the Sox lose, their season is over and the Astros advance to play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series.

Game 4 was pushed back a day because of rain on Monday.

The Sox get another look at Lance McCullers Jr. He limited the Sox to four hits and struck out four in 6⅔ scoreless innings in Game 1, which the Astros won 6-1 at Minute Maid Park.

“McCullers is a tough pitcher, he’s got four or five pitches he can throw up there at any time and it’s a challenge for us,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Carlos Rodón starts for the Sox.

The Sox made some tweaks to their batting order, including moving Yoán Moncada to the No. 2 spot and batting Luis Robert third.

Moncada batted second in Game 1 and sixth in Games 2 and 3. He’s 3-for-12 with a walk and two runs. Robert hit fifth in Game 1 and second in Games 2 and 3. He’s 6-for-12 with one RBI, two walks and four runs.

“Yoán is having really good at-bats and Robert is continuing to be this way, we want to get them up there early and get an extra at-bat,” La Russa said. “It’s a nice balance of the lineup.”

Here are the lineups:

Astros

Altuve 2B

Brantley LF

Bregman 3B

Alvarez DH

Correa SS

Gurriel 1B

Tucker RF

Meyers CF

Maldonado C

McCullers Jr. P

Sox

Anderson SS

Moncada 3B

Robert CF

Abreu 1B

Grandal C

Jiménez LF

Sheets DH

García RF

Hernández 2B

Rodón P

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0