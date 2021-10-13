La Russa questions Astros’ character for ‘intentional’ plunking of José Abreu

CHICAGO — Though Game 4 of the American League Division Series was all but over by the eighth inning of the Houston Astros’ 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, the fireworks were just starting.

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman plunked Sox slugger José Abreu with two outs and no one on base, drawing the ire of Sox manager Tony La Russa, who burst out of the dugout to engage the umpires.

A warning was issued to both teams and there was no further incident, but afterward La Russa questioned the Astros’ “character” and called on them to admit to hitting Abreu intentionally.

“They should’ve just ejected him,” La Russa said of Graveman. “It’ll be a good test of the character and credibility of the winning team because it was intentional. ... They hit him intentionally. I’d be really curious (as to why). They should have the guts to admit that they did and why they did it. I (don’t) understand.”

La Russa added: “I don’t understand how they got away with it.”

Sox starter Carlos Rodón hit José Altuve in the back with one out in the third and the Sox leading 1-0.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said the Abreu plunking was not intentional.

“I should admit it?” Baker said. “No, there’s no way. ... The situation and score of the game wasn’t indicative of why you should (let the Sox) start a rally. I don’t think there’s any bad blood between these two teams. No. 1, we don’t play them enough to come up with bad blood, and No. 2, they’ve got a number of Latins and we’ve got a number of Latins over here, and anybody that knows Latin American players knows they’re close to each other.

“No, there’s no way we were trying to hit Abreu. If you’re going to hit him, you’re going to hit him long before that. If there was a reason, (but) there was no reason to hit Abreu. He hasn’t done anything to us. ... And Abreu has been hit 20-something times, and in modern baseball, guys don’t try to get out of the way of the ball. In my day, we hit the dirt or turned away from the ball. Today guys would be just standing there and taking it,

“I beg to differ with Tony. No, there was no intent and no reason to do that. Zero.”

Sox reliever Ryan Tepera on Sunday intimated the Astros were stealing signs during the first two games in Houston without providing any evidence, which likely ruffled some feathers in the Astros dugout.

Before ending his news conference, La Russa said the eighth inning left a “bitter taste” in his mouth.

“That’s just a character shortage there they should answer for,” he said. “If they don’t admit it, they’re very dishonest.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0