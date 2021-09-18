Kindred: Sentimental sendoff paves way for artificial turf infield at Illinois Wesleyan’s Horenberger Field

As Illinois Wesleyan’s baseball team concluded a fall workout Thursday afternoon, Dennis Martel heard the words come from his mouth. He believed them, too, if only briefly.

“For the first time ever after practice, I said, ‘Everybody walk away. We’re not going to do anything to the field,’” Martel said.

That was the plan: practice on the natural grass and dirt infield at Jack Horenberger Field one last time, then “walk away.” An artificial turf infield will be installed in the coming weeks. Why maintain an infield soon to be ripped out?

Here’s why. Since 1999, when the field was dedicated, it has been groomed, raked, tamped and nurtured by Martel, his players, longtime assistant coaches Matt Willey and Tim Siegworth, and IWU’s facilities personnel.

To “walk away” would not be a proper sendoff. So Willey hopped on a three-wheeler to begin dragging the infield.

“Let’s make it look good before they tear it apart,” he told Martel.

Martel agreed. It didn’t take much. IWU’s 35th-year head coach grabbed a hose and, after Willey finished dragging, watered the infield dirt.

“I’ve always enjoyed watering the field,” Martel said. “We have a system that can do it, but I like to get the hose out and do it. Twenty minutes to water the infield, it’s kind of mental therapy.”

This watering session brought closure. Martel, Willey and Siegworth laughed about it as they sat in the dugout afterward.

“I did the old mic drop,” Martel said. “I dropped the hose and said, ‘I’m done.’”

A sentimental moment? You bet. Now comes the fun part, a top-notch, maintenance-free infield surface.

“I am so looking forward to it,” Martel said. “I can’t say that enough.”

A preconstruction meeting is set for Monday, with work to begin soon after by Lindenhurst, Illinois-based Kiefer USA. The project is expected to take four to six weeks, Martel said.

He eagerly awaits the finished product. It will mean no longer being on the field in muddy boots with three or four inches of rain on the tarp, or applying 40 bags of diamond dry in hopes of getting the field ready in 40-degree weather.

“I’ve put that sweat equity into it enough,” Martel said. “So I’m looking forward to it (the turf).”

The setup will be the same as at Illinois State’s Duffy Bass Field, which has an artificial turf infield and natural grass in the outfield.

The Titans’ Kiefer Mondo turf will have an upgraded infill that is eco-friendly and will reduce the temperature on the playing surface. That will be particularly helpful during the many summer games played at Horenberger Field.

IWU athletic director Mike Wagner considers it “a great addition to a beautiful stadium that we already have.”

“With Midwest weather being the way it is, you never know what you’re going to get in March and even April,” Wagner said. “The turf is going to allow us to have a lot less canceled games and have a quality surface for our student-athletes to compete on.”

Fundraising for the project has been ongoing for several years. Wagner said it was “a very joyous day when we got that last dollar amount to get this approved.”

“We finally have been able to make it happen the last couple of years,” Wagner said. “We had a generous lead donor who jumped in and with our “All In” day that Illinois Wesleyan puts on every spring, we were able to raise the rest of the funds to finish the project.”

Martel has met with a member of Wesleyan’s grounds staff and begun the purging process. He estimated he got rid of 75 percent of his rakes, shovels and tamps. Two watering hoses are gone as well, along with the batter’s box frame.

“The big one is going to be the tarp,” Martel said. “It’s in great shape, but …”

The manpower needed to put the tarp on and off is significant. Martel relied heavily on his players, who became knowledgeable and proficient in applying and removing the tarp.

Martel said a possibility is cutting the tarp into smaller sections that area high schools could use to cover bullpen mounds, their home plate areas, etc.

Martel also can discard the “Stay off the grass!” signs he frequently posted. There is a lot of upside to offset losing the “mental therapy” of watering the infield.

What will he do now? Water his lawn?

“No,” Martel said, chuckling. “I’m going to go sit in the dugout by myself and look out at the turf and think, ‘I don’t have to do anything now.’ I am so looking forward to it.”

He can’t say it enough.

