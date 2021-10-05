KIndred: Justin Fields plays well, and needs to play on as Bears’ starter

First, let’s get this out of the way. In June 2011, Chicago Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano went into a rant after his team blew a late lead in a 3-2 loss to the rival Cardinals. He said a lot about the state of the Cubs that day in St. Louis, most notably this:

“We stinks.”

Ten years later, Zambrano is out of baseball. Though built like a linebacker, he’s not in football either, and that’s a shame. His words begged to be said Sunday following the Bears’ game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

The Lions are winless and that is no fluke. Among their follies at Soldier Field was a premature snap from center that bounced off their quarterback and, on the fly, into the arms of a Bears’ defensive lineman. You can’t make it up.

So go ahead, Carlos. Say it.

They stinks.

That reality cannot be ignored in assessing the Bears’ 24-14 victory and, specifically, rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ role in it. He was outstanding. He was electric. His accuracy on deep passes was uncanny and completely un-Bearlike.

It also was against the Lions, who are to the NFL what Rutgers was to the Big Ten during Fields’ time at Ohio State. Fields picked low-hanging fruit then and did so again Sunday, leaving skeptics to scoff, “It doesn’t mean anything. It was the Lions!”

Maybe you agree. Go for it.

Not me.

What Fields did meant plenty, particularly in light of what happened a week earlier in Cleveland. You remember that … 47 yards of total offense and getting sacked nine times. His first career start, it was a disaster historically and aesthetically.

To bounce back from that, no matter the opponent, was a testament to Fields’ mettle. He could have cowered and caved. Instead, he was confident and at times captivating.

Does it mean he’s going to be a Hall of Famer? No, but Fields was good enough to be the Bears’ starter from here on.

Head coach Matt Nagy says when veteran offseason pickup Andy Dalton is healthy, he will return to the starting role with Fields as his backup. Nagy’s stated “plan” is to protect Fields from being overwhelmed by playing too much, too soon … let him watch and learn from Dalton and veteran third-stringer Nick Foles.

In Dalton, Nagy points to a quarterback who has been reading NFL defenses for 11 years, will get through his progressions quicker, unload the ball faster and fit in the pocket-passer, five-man protection offense Nagy desperately wants to run.

No thanks.

We saw that fail last year, when Foles was brought in to cure the ills of Mitchell Trubisky. Foles solved nothing, and only after Nagy relinquished play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor did the offense approach respectability.

Lazor called more run plays, relied on play-action passes and moved the pocket on occasion. All of those things helped Fields on Sunday, when there was a distinct Lazor feel to the offense after Nagy called plays the first three weeks.

In the debacle at Cleveland, Fields often had a “deer in headlights” look about him. Two reasons for that: 1. a dynamite Browns defensive front that, this past Sunday, hounded Minnesota veteran QB Kirk Cousins in a 14-7 Cleveland win; and 2. Nagy repeatedly had Fields in harm’s way, sticking him in the pocket with limited protection. He put the deer smack in the middle of the road.

Fields was freed up to flash his considerable skills Sunday, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, and it was a joy to watch. The Lions came to town at the perfect time and the upcoming schedule is daunting, beginning with this week’s game at Las Vegas against the Raiders.

At 2-2, Nagy needs wins after going 8-8 each of the past two seasons. He is convinced Dalton gives him the best chance.

Dalton is a competent quarterback. He’s had a fine career. But we know who, and what, he is.

We need to find that out about Fields, whose quick feet, strong arm and deep-ball accuracy make him special. It was obvious Sunday, and only in part because the Lions were on the other side.

The Bears’ priority should be -- has to be -- developing their gifted first-round draft pick. Let him learn the best way we all have … on the job.

He’ll take lumps, get up and take some more. He’ll get better with every one. Didn’t you? And sooner than later, we’ll know just how good he can be.

No matter who he’s facing.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

