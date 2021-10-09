Kindred: ‘Country boy’ Rudy Klokkenga gets well-deserved honor from Illinois State softball

Rudy Klokkenga’s love affair with softball began on fields where wooden benches served as “dugouts.” There were no press boxes, either. You don’t get much media coverage playing 4-H softball.

Klokkenga did so in his beloved Hartsburg-Emden area. Hartsburg and Emden are two small towns in rural Logan County, but to Klokkenga, they qualify as God’s country.

A 1965 graduate of Hartsburg-Emden High School, he has always been extremely proud of his roots. And on Friday, when his name went up in bold letters on a Division I university’s softball press box, he thought about his hometown of Hartsburg.

A longtime ardent supporter and fan of Bloomington-Normal softball, and for 13 years the public address announcer for Illinois State softball, the Rudy Klokkenga Press Box was dedicated at ISU’s Marian Kneer Stadium.

“Not bad for a country boy, huh?” he said to a country boy from Atlanta.

A few minutes later, when asked what the day and the honor meant, Klokkenga’s voice cracked.

“It’s the dream of a lifetime,” he said. “I never thought I’d see this happening, being a country boy and so forth … always loving sports, but I never thought this would happen in my life.”

Few honors are more special than having something named after you. Even better is if you get to experience it, and Friday, at 74 and surrounded by family, hometown friends, softball friends and ISU players, coaches and administrators, Klokkenga got that chance.

It was perhaps the grandest honor in a series of them for Klokkenga, who was named a Hartsburg-Emden Distinguished Alumnus in 2007, inducted into the Illinois State Percy Family Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 and enshrined in the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

He praised Illinois State Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan and Deputy Director Leanna Bordner for their work in making Friday’s dedication possible.

“I didn’t realize all of the behind the scenes things that have to go into it,” Klokkenga said. “The Board of Trustees have to approve it and all of that. Again, you don’t know those things coming from Hartsburg, Illinois.”

Klokkenga was hooked in part on softball because his uncle, Harry, was a fastpitch pitcher in Emden. Rudy began following the sport and, after playing 4-H ball, later played on fastpitch teams in Lincoln.

He considered it his good fortune to have become acquainted with Woody Jones, a longtime State Farm agent in the Lincoln area.

“He’s the one I really owe all of this to,” Klokkenga said. “He started me with State Farm and he knew I played softball. Without that, I probably never would have connected up here (in Bloomington-Normal) like I have.”

Klokkenga worked for State Farm for 34 years before retiring, earning the Spirit of State Farm Award in 2000. On the diamond, his love of the men’s fastpitch game led to an even deeper affinity for the women’s game.

He admired how the female players maintained the proper perspective -- competing hard, yet still having fun -- and there was this: “They don’t argue with the umpires.”

His interest evolved into support, financial and otherwise, as a member of the Bloomington Lady Hearts board of directors for 30-plus years.

“I can’t count the number of hours I’ve watched softball,” Klokkenga said. “It’s beyond softball. It’s the friendships. I get Christmas cards from them (current and former players) and things like that.”

Friday, Illinois Wesleyan softball coach Tiffany Prager was on hand. Klokkenga followed her stellar playing career at Olympia High School and Illinois State, announcing her name many times.

Her words for Klokkenga on Friday?

“I wouldn’t miss this.”

Prior to ISU’s fall scrimmage against Illinois-Springfield, the opposing head coach came to the backstop to congratulate Klokkenga. She is former ISU pitcher Shannon (Nicholson) Guthrie.

“It’s just so good to meet all of these players,” Klokkenga said. “Shannon comes over … I mean, she’s like family.”

They all are really, and not just at ISU. Klokkenga is arguably the face of softball in this area and beyond. He’s not as mobile as he once was, using a walker to help get around.

Yet, he still attends as many softball games as he can. When that takes him to Marian Kneer Stadium, ISU is ready for him.

“They have a little reserved area by the third-base dugout,” Klokkenga said. “I can just put my lawn chair there. I also have a parking spot in the parking lot.”

He is treated like royalty and why not? Klokkenga’s dedication and generosity to softball at ISU and in the community is unparalleled.

His connection to Hartsburg-Emden surfaced during the dedication ceremony. Pulling the rope to unveil Klokkenga’s name on the press box was ISU player Emme Olson, a Hartsburg native who played in high school at Hartsburg-Emden and Olympia.

Among the many family and friends in attendance was Klokkenga’s brother, Ron.

“I told my brother, ‘Well now, anybody who goes to ISU softball games is going to see my name up there,’” Klokkenga said.

That’s big stuff when you’re from tiny Hartsburg.

Or anywhere else.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

