Kindred: Bruce Sutter, a relief ace who saved his best for off the field

The St. Louis Cardinals took to Twitter on Oct. 14 to announce Sutter's death.
It was February 1983 and in a Cardinal Caravan lineup of big names, Bruce Sutter was the biggest. Included in that trek through Bloomington-Normal were Sutter, shortstop Ozzie Smith and third baseman Ken Oberkfell.
All were on the field at Busch Stadium the previous October when the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the 1982 World Series. To have three players that prominent in one Caravan stop was a coup … even in an era when teams stocked Caravans well.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter (left) helped Kellie Cutler grip the baseball while sharing a laugh with teammates Ozzie Smith and Ken Oberkfell during a Cardinals Caravan stop in Bloomington on Feb. 1, 1983. Sutter died last week of cancer at age 69.
The Bloomington-Normal Exchange Club must have had some pull because the Cardinals sent A-listers our way. In time, Smith would become the group’s marquee name, developing into a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Yet, in the winter of 1983, Sutter was the more accomplished star.
He established himself among the National League’s top relief pitchers in the late 1970s with the Cubs, winning the Cy Young Award in 1979. In 1982, his second year in St. Louis, he saved 36 games, won the N.L. Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award and closed out the Game 7 win with a strikeout of slugger Gorman Thomas.
Sutter was on top of the baseball world when the Cardinal bus pulled into the parking lot. As a young reporter you wondered, “Will he act like it?”
That is, would he try to big-time us down here on the prairie, the way some had before and others later would? Sutter easily could have felt he was too good for all of this because, frankly, he probably was.
The superstar reliever with the signature pitch was refreshingly accommodating, not an ounce of pretense about him. He offered a hearty handshake and a warm smile, eager to answer questions and patient with those posing them.
Too good for all this? Sutter gave the impression he was thrilled to be in our beloved BloNo (we call it that now) and was in no hurry to leave.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter warms up in St. Louis in 1981.
That visit came to mind last week when Sutter, a Hall of Famer who finished with 300 saves, died of cancer at age 69. A split-finger fastball made him famous, leading him to Cooperstown. Yet, the measure of any “star” is not what they do when the world is watching, but who they are when the audience is small.
It doesn’t get much smaller than a 1 on 1 with a reporter you just met. Sutter made that feel comfortable from his seat across the table.
Call it a victory. The reporter did.
Sutter was a rarity in the heated Cubs-Cardinals rivalry in that both sides could claim him. He made his name early on in Chicago, had his greatest triumph in St. Louis. And, in his final season with the Cardinals, became the foil in The Sandberg Game in 1984.
Bruce Sutter poses next to a billboard Saturday at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., showing him throwing his famous split-fingered fastball.
Twice he gave up game-tying home runs to the Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg on that June day at Wrigley Field, a rare blemish in a season in which he saved 45 games with a 1.54 earned run average.
In January 2006, during a Cubs Caravan event in B-N, Sandberg was all smiles when talking about Sutter. Sandberg was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2005 and Sutter had been selected in 2006, just days before the Caravan stop.
“I think it’s great,” Sandberg said of Sutter’s election. “It makes my story even better. I hit two home runs off a Hall of Famer. I’ve always said he was the best closer in the game at the time.”
Sutter moved on to Atlanta in 1985, but injuries forced him to miss most of 1986 and all of 1987. He saved a total of 40 games in three seasons for the Braves, retiring in 1988.
He won the hearts of Cardinal fans on that chilly October night in 1982, thrusting his fist in the air after the strikeout of Thomas.
Bruce Sutter poses with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque at induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., July 30, 2006.
“That’s a winner! A World Series winner for the Cardinals!” Jack Buck exclaimed.
Sutter always expressed gratitude for the love he felt from the franchise, returning for the home opener each year and proudly wearing his Cardinal red sportcoat.
He will be there in spirit from now on … a sad reality, but not what matters most. Better to remember what a warm spirit that is.
